Fidelity Bank to disburse NCGC N5bn credit guarantee facility to boost MSME financing

By Moses Nosike

Tier one Lender, Fidelity Bank Plc, has announced its readiness to begin the disbursement of funds under the National Credit Guarantee Company (NCGC) N5 billion Credit Intervention Scheme. The initiative is designed to expand access to finance for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), as well as businesses owned by women and youths across Nigeria.

L-R: Executive Director, South Directorate, Fidelity Bank Plc, Pamela Shodipo; Executive Director, Lagos & South West, Fidelity Bank, Dr. Ken Opara; Executive Director, Strategy and Operations, National Credit Guarantee Company Limited (NCGC), Mrs. Tinuola Aigwedo; Executive Director/Chief Risk Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Kevin Ugwuoke; MD/CEO, NCGC, Mr. Bonaventure Okhaimo; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe; Executive Director/Chief Operations and Information Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Stanley Amuchie; and Executive Director, Risk Management, NCGC, Prof Ezekiel Oseni, during the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Signing Ceremony between Fidelity Bank and NCGC in Lagos.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the bank and NCGC.

According to Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe, the partnership with NCGC represents a significant step in the bank’s ongoing efforts to enhance financial inclusion and stimulate economic growth through increased access to credit. “This guarantee will enable us to further expand financing opportunities for those who need it most, while strengthening our capacity to support businesses across key sectors of the Nigerian economy,” she said.

The facility will cover critical sectors including food processing, secondary agriculture (such as fish and poultry processing), fashion, green energy, light manufacturing, the agricultural value chain (feed mills and equipment fabrication), export-oriented businesses, and education.

Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe highlighted that Fidelity Bank has consistently supported diverse sectors through targeted initiatives such as the Green Energy Financing Programme for renewable energy entrepreneurs, the Fidelity SME Hub for small businesses with a special arm – Creativerse, dedicated to the creative industry and the Fidelity Bank Education Support Scheme which provides affordable financing for educational infrastructure and technology upgrades.

“With the backing of the NCGC credit guarantee, we can now extend financing to businesses that have traditionally been excluded from formal credit systems—without compromising our risk standards or operational efficiency,” she added. “While we have supported MSMEs with short-term facilities in the past, this partnership allows us to provide long-term credit facilities that empower businesses to expand sustainably.”

Over the past five years, Fidelity Bank has disbursed over N500 billion in loans to MSMEs, empowering thousands of entrepreneurs and creating sustainable livelihoods.

Also speaking at the event, Managing Director of NCGC, Mr. Bonaventure Okhaimo, emphasized that the organization was established to bridge the financing gap faced by MSMEs in Nigeria by mitigating lender risks through credit guarantees.

“Although MSMEs are key contributors to Nigeria’s economic development, many of them struggle to secure funding from financial institutions due to perceived high risks,” he said. “Through the credit guarantee scheme, NCGC shares this risk with banks, making it easier for MSMEs to access much-needed capital.”

Mr. Okhaimo added that NCGC and Fidelity Bank will also collaborate to provide financial literacy and business management training to MSME beneficiaries, ensuring they have the knowledge and skills to effectively manage their loans and achieve sustainable growth.

The Fidelity Bank–NCGC partnership reinforces both institutions shared commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, strengthening MSMEs, and driving inclusive economic development across Nigeria.

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 9.1 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.