FG’s silence deepens tension as ASUU prepares for nationwide strike

ASUU President, Prof. Christopher Piwuna

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Barely a week to the expiration of its 14-day ultimatum to the federal government, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) appears set to embark on another nationwide strike, following what it described as government’s indifference to its long-standing demands.

The union, in a fresh communication to its members, expressed disappointment over what it called the “continued lethargy” of the government in responding to issues affecting university lecturers and the nation’s public tertiary institutions.

According to a bulletin titled “Strike Bulletin No. 1”, dated October 5, 2025, and signed by its president, Prof. Christopher Piwuna, ASUU said it has begun mobilising its members in all public universities across the country in readiness for an industrial action that now appears imminent.

Prof. Piwuna lamented that despite the resolutions of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on September 28 at the University of Abuja being promptly communicated to relevant authorities, there has been “no meaningful development deserving of any consideration.”

“The resolutions were immediately communicated to the Honourable Minister of Labour, the Honourable Minister of Education, and the Nigeria Labour Congress. It is now one week since those resolutions were reached and communicated. I regret to inform you that there is no meaningful development deserving of any consideration to be reported,” Piwuna stated.

He further expressed frustration that negotiations which have dragged on for more than eight years have yielded little progress, stressing that the union was left with no option but to take decisive action to press home its demands.

“As we enter the final week of the ultimatum, I thank our members for their patience and understanding throughout this tortuous process. Our goal remains to compel the government to sign and implement the renegotiated agreement and fulfil other pending commitments,” he added.

Reiterating the union’s collective resolve, the ASUU President urged members to maintain unity and remain focused on the struggle to safeguard their welfare and reposition the Nigerian University System for global competitiveness.

He charged members to mobilise fully, participate in congress meetings, and take directives only from recognised union leaders, their branch chairpersons, and zonal coordinators, as preparations for possible strike action intensified nationwide.

The looming strike, if declared, could once again disrupt academic activities across Nigeria’s public universities, reigniting concerns over the recurring industrial crises that have continued to plague the education sector.