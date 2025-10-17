FG’s push to scrap National Youth Council hits setback

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Federal Government’s attempt to deregister the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has suffered a setback after a Federal High Court in Abuja directed all parties to maintain the existing order until the dispute over the council’s status is resolved.

The decision came after the NYCN President, Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, and the organisation’s Incorporated Trustees filed a case against the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), the Registrar-General, the Minister of Youth Development, and the Federal Ministry of Youth Development.

In a statement released to journalists in Abuja, Sukubo, who also serves as Secretary of the NYCN Board of Trustees, confirmed that the court had stopped any further action on the deregistration announced earlier this month.

It will be recalled that the CAC, through the Ministry of Youth Development, announced on October 7 the deregistration of the NYCN, just days after Sukubo was re-elected as president despite ongoing legal disputes.

The announcement sparked anger among youth leaders and accusations that the government was trying to interfere in the affairs of the country’s umbrella youth body.

Following the announcement, the NYCN approached the court to challenge what it described as an attempt to ‘undermine the corporate existence and leadership structure’ of the council.

According to the order made available to journalists, the court directed the CAC, the Registrar-General, and the Ministry of Youth Development to suspend all steps taken toward the deregistration of the NYCN until the main issues in the case are heard.

The document read in part: “The defendants are to maintain the situation as it was before the deregistration was announced and should be put on notice. The matter has been adjourned to 28 October 2025 for hearing.”

The claimants in the suit are the Incorporated Trustees of the NYCN and Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, while the defendants include the CAC, its Registrar-General, the Minister of Youth Development, and the Federal Ministry of Youth Development.

With the order now in place, the Federal Government’s move to deregister the NYCN has effectively been paused, giving the youth body a temporary reprieve as both sides prepare for the next court session.