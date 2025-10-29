FG urges South-East entrepreneurs to embrace ECOWAS trade scheme

By Dennis Agbo

The Federal Government has called on entrepreneurs and business owners in the South-East to take advantage of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) to expand the reach of their products across West Africa.

The ETLS, established in 1979, serves as a key regional trade instrument promoting intra-ECOWAS commerce by allowing duty-free access to certified goods produced within the sub-region.

Speaking at a one-day workshop in Enugu on modalities for participation in the scheme, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, said the initiative was timely and crucial for deepening regional integration through trade.

She emphasized that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, driving innovation, creating jobs, and fostering inclusive growth.

“This initiative speaks directly to the urgent need to deepen regional integration, expand cross-border trade, and empower SMEs to take their rightful place in the West African market,” Ojukwu said.

She added that the South-East could serve as a model for aligning local enterprise with regional ambitions, noting that ETLS represents both a strategic pillar for West Africa’s integration and a pathway toward the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Despite its benefits, Ojukwu lamented that the ETLS remains underutilized due to limited awareness among SMEs, traders, and government agencies about its advantages, eligibility, and procedures.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, represented by his deputy, Ifeanyi Ossai, urged the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and financial institutions to create policies that enable local industries to thrive and compete within the ECOWAS region.

He noted that many small businesses struggle to access credit because of stringent collateral requirements and high interest rates imposed by financial institutions.

“For trade liberalization to succeed, we must remove the bottlenecks that hinder industrial growth, such as limited access to financing and high borrowing costs,” Mbah said.

He recalled that industries once flourished across the country — citing examples like Peugeot in Kaduna, ANAMMCO in Enugu, and shoemaking in Aba — and called for renewed efforts to restore industrial productivity through regional trade participation.