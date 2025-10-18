FG urged to urgently address worsening poverty

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

Civil society organizations (CSOs) and youth groups across Nigeria took to the streets on Friday, calling on the Federal Government to urgently address the deepening poverty and growing hardship faced by millions of citizens.

The nationwide demonstrations coincided with the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty and followed the official launch of the Movement for the Transformation of Nigeria (MOTION) at the Labour House in Abuja.

Hundreds of protesters, clad in black attire, carried empty cooking pots, spoons, and placards with inscriptions such as “No one eats promises, we want action,” “Hunger is killing us,” and “Jail hunger, not protesters.”

The peaceful protest aimed to draw attention to critical issues including hunger, unemployment, education, healthcare, insecurity, justice, equity, and citizens’ rights.

“Enough is Enough” – MOTION Convener

Speaking during the protest, Hauwa Mustapha, Convener of MOTION, said the movement’s goal is to change the narrative for over 139 million Nigerians currently living in poverty – a condition she described as unacceptable in a country endowed with vast natural and human resources.

“We have over 70 member organizations under MOTION, cutting across different sectors, age groups, and genders,” she said. “We are saying ‘enough is enough.’ We are suffering in the midst of plenty, and this should not be the case.”

Mustapha lamented that 31 million Nigerians wake up daily without knowing where their next meal will come from, even as a small elite controls most of the nation’s wealth.

“Five percent of Nigerians are carting away 85 percent of our resources,” she noted. “There are no Nigerians more important than others. We all have a collective stake in this country.”

She outlined MOTION’s key demands, which include an end to hunger and extreme poverty, the creation of millions of jobs within the next two years, and a holistic approach to tackling corruption. She also urged the government to sustain and expand the school feeding programme for primary school pupils, extend cash transfer programmes beyond the current 10 million beneficiaries, and ensure that all Nigerians living in multidimensional poverty benefit from social protection and education initiatives.

“We will not rest until this country truly belongs to all of us,” Mustapha vowed.

ActionAid: Budget Grows, Poverty Deepens

Also speaking, Dr. Andrew Mamedu, Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria (AAN), explained that MOTION was launched to mobilize citizens and hold leaders accountable for worsening socioeconomic conditions.

“MOTION comprises over 70 civil society organizations with a combined membership of more than 39 million Nigerians,” Mamedu said. “What is happening here in Abuja is also happening across the states. Our pots and spoons are empty, and so are the government’s promises.”

He noted that despite massive increases in national budgets, poverty levels have surged.

“In 1999, Nigeria’s budget was ₦299 billion; today, it’s over ₦54 trillion – a more than 150-fold increase. Yet, the number of Nigerians living in poverty has risen from 52.5 million in 1999 to 139 million today” he said.

Mamedu questioned how savings from the removal of fuel subsidies are being utilized, despite claims that states are receiving higher allocations.

He urged citizens to consistently demand accountability:

“We have said that every last Tuesday, citizens should come out with their pots and spoons to remind the government that the people are hungry.”

Femi Falana: Citizens Must Resist Injustice

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN), speaking virtually, praised the courage of Nigerians standing up against injustice and deprivation.

“No well-meaning Nigerian should sit and watch others suffer,” he said. “This gathering, coming at a time of deep national discontent, speaks to the conscience of the nation. It calls us to renew our civic duty — to stand with the poor, the excluded, and the oppressed.”

Falana described the launch of MOTION as both a call to action and a symbol of hope.

“We are not spectators but active participants in Nigeria’s unfinished story — one of resilience, resistance, and the pursuit of justice,” he said. “Our institutions often wound instead of serve; our laws are ignored; and our society, rich in human and natural resources, continues to nurture poverty instead of prosperity.”

He urged Nigerians to unite in demanding dignity, equity, and good governance.

“When we speak of social maltreatment, we refer to the denial of basic necessities — food, shelter, education, healthcare, and employment — which condemn millions to needless suffering,” Falana concluded.