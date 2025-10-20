FG urged to prioritise steady power, internet access for public schools

Education and digital inclusion advocate Ademola Adeyemi-King FCIML, through his AdeImpact initiative, has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to urgently implement sustainable power supply and free internet connectivity in primary and secondary schools across the country.

Adeyemi-King stated that access to electricity and the internet is no longer a luxury but a fundamental enabler of quality education in the 21st century.

“Nigeria cannot truly prepare its children for the future while the majority of public schools remain disconnected from the digital world. Power and internet are the twin pillars of modern learning,” he said.

He highlighted that while private schools in urban centres are increasingly adopting digital tools for teaching, millions of students in public schools — especially in rural and semi-urban areas — remain disadvantaged due to unreliable electricity and lack of internet connectivity.

“Without steady power supply, digital devices become useless. Without internet access, students are cut off from global knowledge, online resources, and critical digital skills. This is deepening the inequality between students in public schools and their peers in private institutions,” Adeyemi-King added.

Through AdeImpact, he is advocating for a national policy framework that prioritises the electrification of schools using sustainable energy solutions, such as solar power, and the deployment of free or subsidised broadband internet, in partnership with telecom companies and development agencies.

He emphasised that investing in digital infrastructure for schools is not just an education issue but an economic and national security imperative.

“A digitally literate generation is the bedrock of Nigeria’s innovation economy. We cannot afford to leave millions behind,” he said.

Adeyemi-King called on the Federal Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Power, and the Ministry of Communications to collaborate with state governments, the private sector, and development partners to make this vision a reality.

He further stated that AdeImpact will be engaging legislators, state governments, and civil society groups in the coming months to push for the adoption and implementation of relevant policies.

“Every child deserves the tools to learn, innovate, and thrive — no matter their background. Power and internet access should be standard in every public school, not a privilege,” Adeyemi-King concluded.