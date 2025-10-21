FG urged to introduce tax relief for organisations fighting poverty, hunger 

By Evelyn Usman

The Federal Government has been urged to introduce tax rebates for individuals and organizations investing in education, healthcare, food security, and poverty eradication initiatives across the country.

The call was made by one of the leaders at Christ Embassy, Pastor Titus Temisan, during the InnerCity Mission Global Roundtable Conference on “Developing Local Humanitarian Solutions to Global Challenges” held in Lagos, as part of activities marking the World Food Day and the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

Temisan, who represented Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, who is the founder of the faith-based empowerment initiative, stressed that while poverty might never be completely eradicated, its impact could be drastically reduced through collective compassion and legislative incentives.

Education, according to him, remained the strongest weapon against poverty, next only to the gospel. He therefore asserted that, “If a person or organization builds a school, provides scholarships, or distributes food to thousands, such acts should attract tax rebates, just as it happens in Europe”, urging governments at all levels to use their influence and platforms to inspire others to act.

Inspired by the Mission’s work of providing free education, daily meals, uniforms, shoes, and books to indigent children, many of whom were rescued from the streets, three members of the National Assembly present at the event marvelled at the scale of investment in transforming young lives after taking a tour of the school’s facilities and food bank.

One of them, Dumnamene Dekor, member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, described the initiative as “a rare example of compassion in action,” and announced the personal commitment of his six months’ salary to support the Mission’s work.

Visibly moved, Dekor, who is Chairman, House Committee on Host Communities, decried the growing gap between government policy and actual implementation, noting that many well-conceived programmes failed to reach those who need them most.

He said “Our challenge in Nigeria is not the absence of policy but the failure of implementation. This programme should stand as a model. If even 50 percent of what is budgeted for education were properly monitored and executed, our society would be far better.”

He further revealed plans to partner with the Mission through the Host Communities Development Trusts, created under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), to replicate the model in local communities. “We have over 120 development trusts across host communities, and some already have up to ¦ 10 million in their base. We will work with them to redirect part of those funds toward education and humanitarian projects like this,” he said, adding that true leadership “goes beyond building roads or hospitals; it’s about touching lives, giving hope, and restoring dignity to those who have been forgotten.”