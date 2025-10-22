FG, UNICEF charge journalists on ethical reporting, child rights protection

…convene two days training for media practitioners

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has charged Journalists to prioritise children’s best interests and ensure their rights and privileges are preserved and protected in their reportage.

The UNICEF Country Representative, Wafaa Saeed gave the charge Wednessday while welcoming participants to a two day training of Media Practitioners on Ethical Journalism and Child Rights Reporting.

Speaking through the UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Port Harcourt, Dr. Anslem Audu, the Country Representative noted that journalists had a critical role in shaping the narrative on children’s issues and owe it a duty to “prioritize children’s best interests and ensure that your reporting does not harm or exploit children.”

She stated that “the media has the power to amplify the voices of children, highlight their struggles, and bring attention to issues that affect their well-being. However, with this power comes great responsibility. The way we report on children, and their stories can have a lasting impact on their lives.

“Children are not miniature adults. They are vulnerable, their minds are impressionable, and their futures are shaped by how we represent them.

“Ethical reporting means protecting their identity. It means never publishing a child’s name or image in a way that would stigmatize them, expose them to retaliation, or re-traumatize them—especially children affected by violence, conflict, or abuse.

“It means giving them a voice, not speaking for them. It involves interviewing children with dignity and consent, allowing them to share their experiences in a safe and respectful manner. It means prioritizing their best interests.”

The Assistant Director/Head of Child Rights Information Bureau, CRIB, Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Temitoye Falayi stated that the session brought together journalists, media practitioners and advocates who play vital roles in shaping public understanding, influencing attitudes and protecting the most vulnerable members of the society who are children.

According to him, “the media holds immense power, the power to inform, to inspire, and to hold institutions accountable. But with that power comes a profound responsibility, to report with integrity, sensitivity, and respect for human dignity. When it comes to stories involving children, that responsibility becomes even greater.

“Every image, every word, and every frame we publish can have lasting consequences on a child’s life, safety, and future. This training is designed to help us reflect on our ethical obligations as journalists, explore best practices for reporting on children’s issues, and strengthen our understanding of child rights as enshrined in national laws and international conventions.”

In their separate presentations, Communication, Advocacy and Development Consultant, Dr. Geoffrey Njoku did an overview on the United Nations, UN, Convention on the Rights of the Child and Ethical Principles in Reporting Children’s Issues.

Jide Johnson spoke on the Foundation of Child Rights, Lekan Sote took Balancing Public Interest with Child Protection while Prof. Charles Obot spoke on Drafting Newsroom Guidelines on Child’s Reporting.