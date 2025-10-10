FG, UK sign pact to tackle organised immigration crime, others

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the United Kingdom have signed a landmark agreement to strengthen cooperation in tackling organised immigration crime and other related challenges affecting both nations.

In a statement received by Vanguard on Friday, the 2025 Nigeria–United Kingdom Migration, Justice, and Home Affairs (MJHA) Dialogue was signed in Abuja on October 8 by Ambassador Asari E. Allotey for Nigeria and Ambassador Asim Hafeez for the UK.

The pact outlines a nine-pillar framework designed to enhance migration management, strengthen justice systems, combat organised crime, and deepen bilateral cooperation on security and prosperity.

Building on the previous dialogue held in London in March 2024, both countries reached new agreements on critical issues, including the return of individuals with no legal right to remain, promoting visa programmes that support trade and investment, and conducting joint assessments of serious and organised crime.

On the e-visa initiative, the UK delegation provided updates on efforts to simplify visa applications, while Nigeria shared progress on its digital migration reforms through the development of an e-visa platform.

Both sides also agreed to curb visa abuse and irregular migration through a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Organised Immigration Crime, which aims to boost border security operations and enhance the capacity of law enforcement agencies.

According to the communique, the framework will serve as a strategic step to dismantle human smuggling networks and document fraud syndicates, while improving cooperation between Nigerian and UK border agencies to identify, investigate, and prosecute offenders.

“Both countries are committed to working collectively to improve border and migration management capacity, reduce irregular migration flows, and enhance UK–Nigeria prosecutorial and judicial collaboration,” the statement noted.

Under Pillar 4: Serious Organised Crime Collaboration, both nations agreed to explore a Nigerian Strategic Serious Organised Crime Threat Analysis, aimed at sharing criminal threat reports and developing a National Serious Organised Crime Strategy in line with the UNTOC Convention.

The communique described the initiative as “the first of its kind in West Africa,” underscoring the strong partnership between Nigeria and the UK in the fight against serious organised crime.

The UK delegation also handed over the Brighter Futures Prevent Programme to Nigeria’s National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), with Nigeria pledging to sustain the initiative at both federal and state levels.

On extradition, both governments agreed to review and strengthen justice processes, ensure fair prisoner transfers, and improve coordination under the existing Prisoner Transfer Agreement.

They further committed to intensifying efforts against human trafficking, drug smuggling, and other transnational crimes through stronger collaboration between Nigerian and UK law enforcement agencies.

Additionally, both sides pledged to tackle illicit financial flows by enhancing investigations, tightening financial regulations, and promoting transparency to combat corruption and money laundering.

To ensure effective implementation, Nigeria and the UK will hold annual review meetings, alternating between Abuja and London, to assess progress and update joint priorities.

The next Nigeria–UK MJHA Dialogue will take place in the United Kingdom in 2026, with both countries reaffirming their commitment to accountability, security, and shared prosperity.