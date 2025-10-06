FG to establish $10bn innovation hub in Katsina — Bosun Tijani

Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani

By Ogalah Ibrahim, Katsina

The Federal Government has named Katsina State among ten states selected to host a new $10 billion Innovation Hub aimed at boosting digital transformation and broadband connectivity across the country.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, disclosed this on Monday when he received the state governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, in his office in Abuja.

Tijani said the innovation hub, one of the flagship projects under the federal digital economy plan, would be “one of the best designed” facilities in Nigeria, adding that construction was expected to commence before the end of next year.

“Katsina is one of Nigeria’s most promising innovation states,” the minister said. “With the support of Governor Radda, we are confident this project will accelerate digital growth in the North.”

The minister also announced that Katsina would receive five new satellite-based internet sites under the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) to improve broadband coverage, especially in rural communities.

Governor Radda, in his remarks, described the development as a major boost to his administration’s digital reform agenda, adding that Katsina was ready to partner fully with the Federal Government to deepen ICT penetration and innovation.

“ICT is one of our top governance priorities,” Radda said. “We’ve created a Directorate of ICT, trained our workforce, reduced paperwork, and implemented a Treasury Single Account that’s already 85 percent completed.”

The governor noted that Katsina had granted free Right-of-Way (RoW) to broadband investors to enhance internet access across major public institutions, including the Government House, hospitals, schools, and ICT centres.

He, however, called for greater broadband expansion to rural areas and requested that one of the satellite internet sites be connected to the new model schools in the state — a proposal the minister immediately approved.

Tijani also disclosed that the Federal Government planned to scale up the Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme in Katsina, saying participants would later use the new innovation hub as their operational base.

Commending Governor Radda’s proactive leadership, the minister revealed that Katsina’s active participation in digital projects nearly earned it the headship of one of the country’s key ICT agencies.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Faruk Yabo, commended the Katsina government for its strong collaboration with the federal ministry, noting that several projects for the state were already nearing approval.

“Katsina is very dear to us — not out of sentiment, but merit,” Yabo said. “Most of the plans have reached advanced stages, and the minister has already prioritised them for funding.”

Governor Radda was accompanied on the visit by his Principal Private Secretary, Hon. Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji; the Special Adviser on Intergovernmental Affairs and Development Partners, Hajia Hadiza Maikudi; and Alhaji Shamsu Sule, a board member of the North West Development Commission.

The meeting, according to officials, further cements Katsina’s position as one of the leading states in Nigeria’s digital transformation drive.

–