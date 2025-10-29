FG targets $74bn GDP boost from livestock sector

The Federal Government says the 2025–2035 National Livestock Growth Acceleration Strategy (NL-GAS) is expected to increase the livestock sector’s contribution to GDP from 32 billion to 74 billion dollars.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Dr Idi Maiha, gave the assurance on Wednesday at the Donor and Partnership Workshop on Livestock Development in Nigeria in Abuja.

Maiha said the NL-GAS was a comprehensive, market-oriented, private-sector-led, and public-sector-enabled roadmap designed to accelerate growth in the livestock industry.

The workshop, themed “Strengthening Strategic Partnership for Livestock Transformation,” brought together development partners, donors, and government representatives to mobilise support for implementing the strategy.

Maiha said the projected growth was achievable, citing strong political will and private-sector commitment driving the government’s livestock transformation agenda.

“It is achievable and exciting. We are not scared; we can do it for this country.

“The presence of donors and other partners here reflects your enduring commitment to Nigeria’s development and your belief in the transformative power of collaboration,” he said.

The minister recalled that President Bola Tinubu created the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development in 2024 to reposition the sector as a driver of inclusive growth, food and nutrition security, climate resilience, and economic transformation.

According to him, the initiative aligns with Nigeria’s ambition to build a one trillion-dollar economy by 2030, with the livestock sector contributing at least $74 billion by 2035.

“To achieve this, we developed the NL-GAS 2025–2035, which has been approved by the National Economic Council to reinforce our commitment to private sector-led transformation,” he said.

Maiha said the strategy is anchored on 10 strategic pillars, each designed to address systemic challenges and unlock opportunities across the value chain.

“The pillars include livestock value chain development and market access; animal health and zoonoses control; feed and fodder development; water resources management; livestock extension services; peace building and social cohesion.

“Others are finance and insurance; statistics and information systems; infrastructure development and waste management; as well as youth and women empowerment”.

He described women and youth empowerment as the backbone of the strategy to double the national herd, raise productivity, and position Nigeria as a global supplier of quality animal protein.

Temitayo Omole, Programme Manager at the Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and ECOWAS, identified livestock as a key area of interest for the EU, particularly in feed production, genetics, breeding, and animal health.

Omole said the EU remained a reliable partner to Nigeria, collaborating with ministries, departments, and agencies at the national and state levels to support agriculture and rural livelihoods.

“We are intervening in agriculture, livelihoods, and other sectors. One of our key areas is animal health, which is critical to livestock development.

“We are addressing two major diseases; Newcastle disease in poultry and PPR in ruminants through vaccine production,” she said.

Also, Dr Hussein Gadain, FAO Country Representative in Nigeria and ECOWAS, said the organisation had supported the government with policies, strategies, and technical expertise in livestock disease eradication.

Gadain said the FAO had been working closely with rural communities, supporting them with breeding initiatives, feed, farmer field schools, and best practices in livestock production.

He added that the livestock sector was a key component of Nigeria’s productive economy, employing millions of rural Nigerians and contributing greatly to nutrition and food security.

“It is a source of protein, not only from meat but also from milk, thereby helping to reduce malnutrition.

“Since the COVID-19 outbreak, a zoonotic disease, FAO and partners have continued to promote the One Health approach to prevent and control animal-borne diseases,” he said.

