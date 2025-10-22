FG targets 540MW with power restoration at ALSCON

Power Minister Adebayo Adelabu

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has pledged to restore the power plant at the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON), saying the facility could contribute up to 540 megawatts (MW) of electricity to the national grid.

Adelabu, who made the commitment during a working visit to the company in Ikot-Abasi, Akwa Ibom State, noted that reviving the plant would not only boost power supply but also create about 15,000 direct and indirect jobs when fully operational.

The minister lamented that, 37 years after its establishment, the lack of dedicated electricity supply had prevented the country from reaping the benefits of the huge investment in ALSCON.

He said a temporary plan to connect the company to the national grid would be implemented while efforts continue toward a long-term power solution.

Expressing concern over the abandoned 330kV substation in the community—built by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and about 90 percent completed before it was left unattended—Adelabu assured that the government would ensure its completion “within the shortest possible time,” describing it as critical to maximizing ALSCON’s potential.

The minister recalled that ALSCON was conceived in 1989 but not completed until 1998, and following the 2006 privatization exercise, it was taken over by the Aluminium Smelting Company of Russia (RUSAL).

“These huge investments have suffered due to lack of power supply in the last 27 years,” Adelabu said. “We are aware of the enormous potential of a facility like this—in the upstream, midstream, and downstream conversion of aluminium—to create jobs for our youths, supply raw materials to local industries, and save foreign exchange spent on imports.”

He explained that the government’s renewed effort aligns with its commitment to provide electricity to the majority of Nigerians by 2030, in line with Vision 2030 and the Tanzania Declaration.

“I have come to meet with stakeholders—the owners of the company, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), NDPHC, and the contractors—to devise immediate and medium-term solutions to ALSCON’s power challenges,” he added.

Adelabu disclosed that the plant has six turbines of 90MW each, all in good condition. “Once the 330/132kV substation and the 330kV double circuit transmission line from Ikot-Ekpene to Ikot-Abasi are completed, we can evacuate the full 540MW to the national grid,” he said.

He further hinted at an expansion possibility: “This open circuit line can be upgraded to a combined circuit, adding 20MW per turbine and bringing total capacity to about 660MW.”

On gas supply, the minister said the challenge was purely commercial. “If the price is right, gas suppliers will deliver. The pipeline is functional and serves a nearby power company less than 500 meters away. It’s simply a matter of agreeing on a viable pricing structure.”

Earlier, Viacheslav Krylov, ALSCON’s Development Advisor, outlined the company’s challenges since the July 2024 presidential directive to restart operations. He said plans were underway to achieve 200,000 metric tonnes of aluminium production annually within six years, creating over 15,000 jobs for Nigerians.

Krylov emphasized that aluminium smelting is highly power-intensive, requiring continuous, stable, and high-volume electricity. He confirmed that the plant’s total installed capacity is 540MW, with about 360MW expected to be available at peak operation.