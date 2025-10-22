FG should not reinforce Nigeria’s economic hardship chains – Justice Faloye

…calls for electoral reforms, economic restructuring, and social policy revival

The President of ASHE Foundation, Justice Faloye, has urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to ease economic hardship in the country, warning that current fiscal and monetary policies risk deepening poverty and limiting Nigeria’s productive capacity.

Faloye, an economist and civilizational activist, made the call in a statement issued to the media, where he identified electoral reform, exchange rate policy, and subsidy management as key areas requiring urgent attention.

According to him, the combined impact of naira devaluation and subsidy removal has eroded real wages and increased the cost of living for millions of Nigerians. He argued that such policies, if not properly balanced with local production incentives and social welfare measures, could weaken the country’s industrial base and widen inequality.

“This is not the first time our real wages have been devalued,” Faloye noted, recalling that similar structural adjustments in the 1980s reversed economic gains and led to prolonged hardship. “It is time to say, ‘Never Again’ shall we return to economic conditions that undermine citizens’ dignity and stability.”

Faloye described “economic enslavement” in a broader context — as a system that keeps citizens trapped in cycles of dependency and underdevelopment. He said economic policies should be people-centred and designed to empower, not impoverish, the population.

Citing historical patterns, Faloye explained that Nigeria and other African nations have long faced challenges of economic exploitation and structural dependency, first through colonial trade, then through post-independence fiscal models that rely heavily on imports and external borrowing.

He stressed that economic independence requires both structural and institutional reforms, including improved productivity, stronger local industries, and transparent governance systems.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s post-independence economic journey, Faloye pointed to the early policies of regional development, free education, and healthcare introduced in the Western Region under Chief Obafemi Awolowo as examples of people-oriented governance that prioritised social welfare.

He also called for reforms to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy, noting that credible elections and accountable leadership are essential foundations for any sustainable economic policy.

“To prevent future crises, we must enshrine core principles in our national consciousness,” Faloye said. “First, the electoral system should be transparent and inclusive, with traditional institutions contributing to its integrity. Second, we must pursue balanced economic policies that protect wages and promote domestic production. Third, development benchmarks such as housing and infrastructure should be mandatory for every administration.”

Faloye concluded that unless Nigeria adopts policies rooted in equity, productivity, and local empowerment, it risks perpetuating the same cycles of economic and political instability that have hindered its growth for decades.