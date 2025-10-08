FG reaffirms youth empowerment drive as 100 complete skillnovation training

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Federal Government has restated its commitment to youth empowerment and economic self-reliance as 100 young Nigerians graduated from the second cohort of the Skillnovation Training Programme in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The closing ceremony, held on Wednesday, marked the end of a four-week intensive training in vocational and digital skills.

The event featured the presentation of certificates and cheques to participants, with Chief Obinna Nwaka, Director General of the Committee of Youth on Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS), representing the Minister of Youth Development, Engr. Olawande Emmanuel Ayodele.

The Skillnovation Training Programme, organised in partnership with development and training institutions, offered participants hands-on experience in hair making, make-up artistry, confectionery, digital marketing, and shoemaking—fields aimed at fostering self-employment and economic inclusion among young people.

Speaking at the event, Chief Nwaka highlighted the programme’s role in promoting innovation, productivity, and economic resilience.

He said the initiative aligns with other youth-focused policies of the Ministry, including the Nigerian Youth Academy (NiYA), the Pi CNG Youth Initiative, and the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF).

“The Skillnovation Programme demonstrates our unwavering commitment to equipping young Nigerians with skills that promote entrepreneurship, creativity, and sustainable livelihoods,” Nwaka said on behalf of the Minister.

He also commended Dr Chiji Ojukwu, Managing Director of the African Project Development Centre Group (APDC), for his dedication to youth development and support for government-led empowerment initiatives.

“Dr Ojukwu’s passion for youth development is worthy of recognition. Partnerships like this show how collaboration can drive tangible change in our society,” Nwaka added.

He further noted that as the participants begin their new ventures, the Skillnovation Training Programme remains a demonstration of the Federal Government’s continuing effort to equip Nigerian youths with the skills required to thrive in an evolving economy.

Other attendees included Hon. Kelechi Ugwumba, CYMS Director of Contacts and Mobilisation, and Ms Evelyn from the Volunteer Group, who both emphasised the importance of sustained investment in young people as a pathway to national progress.

“Our youths are the engine of growth; empowering them means securing the future of our nation,” Ms Evelyn said.

The highlight of the ceremony was the distribution of certificates and financial support to graduates, marking the culmination of a month-long training designed to reduce unemployment and promote entrepreneurship at the grassroots level.