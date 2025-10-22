FG reaffirms policy commitment to strengthen indigenous shipping under Cabotage

By Godwin Oritse

THE Federal Government through the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s indigenous shipping industry, declaring that there is no going back on efforts to reposition local operators for global competitiveness.



In a statement signed by Dr. Bolaji Akinola, Special Adviser to the Honourable Minister, Oyetola gave the assurance on Tuesday when he received a delegation from the Nigeria Maritime Exhibition and Conference (NIMAREX) planning committee in his office in Abuja.



The delegation, led by Mr Sola Adewunmi, Chairman of the Committee and President of the Nigerian Shipowners Association (NISA), also included Ms Funmi Folorunso, Secretary of the Committee, and Mr Tokunbo Ogunwale, Director of Government Relations.



The team visited the Minister to seek the Ministry’s support for NIMAREX 2025, scheduled to take place in Lagos from 17th to 19th November 2025.



Oyetola commended the committee for reviving the once-dormant NIMAREX platform and said the government views the event as a crucial avenue for collaboration, investment promotion, and knowledge exchange within the maritime sector.



He assured that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is taking decisive steps to create a conducive operating environment for indigenous shipowners, address longstanding structural challenges, and unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s maritime domain.



“Our commitment to indigenous shipping is total and irreversible,” Minister Oyetola said. “The Federal Government is working round the clock to put in place the right policies, funding mechanisms, and infrastructure that will enable Nigerian shipowners to compete favourably, not just locally but on the international stage. There is no going back on this commitment.”



“We are determined to see Nigerian-owned vessels flying our national flag and operating sustainably within our coastal waters and beyond,” the Minister added. “This will create jobs, retain value within our economy, and build a stronger maritime nation anchored on local capacity,” he further stated.



Earlier, Mr Sola Adewunmi said NIMAREX was revived after several years of inactivity to complement the government’s renewed push to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) into the maritime and blue economy sectors.



He explained that the upcoming edition would serve as a unifying platform for public and private stakeholders to discuss strategies for sustainable growth.



“NIMAREX is back, and this time it is bigger, broader, and better aligned with national objectives,” Adewunmi said. “We have the full support of key industry associations including NISA, the Shipowners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), and the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping. Our goal is to position Nigeria as a leading maritime hub in Africa.”



He commended President Bola Tinubu for creating the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, and also commended the Minster for his visionary leadership and his inclusive approach to engaging stakeholders in the implementation of the Blue Economy agenda, noting that the Minister’s support has rekindled confidence among shipowners and investors alike.