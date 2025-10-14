FG reaffirms commitment to promoting girl-child education

Nigeria Flag

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to advancing quality education for the girl child, describing it as a cornerstone of national development.

Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sai’d Ahmed, made this known on Tuesday in Abuja during an event marking the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child (IDGC).

The celebration, organized by the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Adolescent Girls’ Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Project and other development partners, highlighted ongoing efforts to close gender gaps in education across the country.

Represented by the Director of the Senior Secondary Education Department, Mrs. Binta Abulkadir, Prof. Ahmed said the Ministry remains steadfast in implementing the National Policy on Gender in Basic Education, which seeks to eliminate disparities in access, participation, and completion rates between boys and girls in basic education.

“The theme of this year’s celebration aligns with our national aspirations. As a nation, we have taken bold steps in recent years to support the girl child, particularly in the education sector,” she stated.

According to her, the Federal Ministry of Education, working with development partners, has made significant progress in expanding access to education for girls through safe learning spaces, scholarship schemes, school feeding programmes, and other forms of support.

“With the support of NGOs and stakeholders, we are ensuring that our schools are safe, inclusive, and empowering for all girls. We are also strengthening gender-responsive education policies and listening more to the voices of girls—encouraging their leadership, participation, and confidence,” she added.

Prof. Ahmed emphasized the growing role of girls in national development, describing them as “society builders and leaders of change.”

“The era when the girl child was undervalued is long gone. Today, the girl child is a vital contributor to the family, community, and nation. I was delighted to see recent exam reports showing that girls outperformed boys in key subjects such as English, Mathematics, Biology, Civic Education, and the Arts. This demonstrates that our girls are excelling and must continue to be supported,” she said.

Also speaking, National Coordinator of the AGILE Project, Mrs. Amina Haruna, said this year’s celebration aims to galvanize global action and investment in girls’ empowerment and leadership.

She called on all stakeholders to intensify efforts in addressing barriers that hinder girls’ progress—such as gender-based violence, limited educational opportunities, early marriage, and inadequate access to healthcare.

“This day calls on parents, leaders, educators, and communities to reaffirm their commitment to building a world where every girl is safe, educated, empowered, and celebrated,” Haruna said.

She encouraged girls to embrace confidence and self-belief, adding:

“Never doubt your worth. Your voice matters and your presence makes a difference. Stand tall, stay focused, and continue to shine—this is the message we promote through the AGILE project.”