FG positions public relations as tool for national rebranding

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

By Joseph Erunke

Abuja—The Federal Government has emphasised the need for communication professionals to deploy ethical and truth-based public relations, as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s global image and counter false narratives that threaten national unity.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who made the call at the national unveiling of the World Public Relations Forum, WPRF, Abuja 2026 yesterday, said Nigeria was confronted with a series of coordinated disinformation campaigns from external sources seeking to portray her in a negative light, particularly through unfounded claims of religious persecution.

“These false narratives about a so-called genocide against Christians in Nigeria are deliberate attempts to distort facts and weaken our unity. For the record, there is no truth whatsoever in such claims,’’ Idris said.

He urged practitioners in the communication and public relations sectors to lead the charge in promoting responsible and fact-based narratives about Nigeria.

“We must deploy the power of public relations built on truth, ethics, and integrity to challenge these damaging single stories about our country,” he said.

The minister noted that in today’s digital era,where misinformation spreads rapidly, responsible communication had become a national responsibility.

“Words now travel faster than thought, and opinions often outrun truth,” he noted, stressing the importance of communication guided by empathy, honesty and commitment to the public good.

Idris linked the call for ethical communication to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which, he said, was anchored on rebuilding trust between government and citizens through openness and engagement.

He added that Nigeria’s hosting of the World Public Relations Forum in 2026 was a reflection of the country’s growing influence and leadership in promoting communication ethics on the global stage.

“Under President Tinubu’s visionary leadership, Nigeria is taking its place as the Biggest, Brightest, and Boldest voice for ethical and responsible communication in Africa and beyond,” he declared.

He commended the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management, led by Professor Justin Green, and the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations ,NIPR, under Dr. Ike Neliaku, for their roles in securing the hosting rights for Nigeria.

He described the forthcoming forum, tagged “Responsible Communication: The Voice of the World”, as an opportunity to reshape Nigeria’s image and inspire a global culture of truth-driven communication.

“Let this Forum be remembered as the moment when Africa’s largest democracy led the world in defining what it means to communicate with conscience,” Idris said.

He further charged journalists, public officers, and citizens alike to embrace honesty, transparency, and empathy in all forms of communication.

“Hold the line of truth, inform with integrity, and communicate with transparency,” he urged.