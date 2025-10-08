FG, NIW collaborate to raise internationally certified welders

Chief Solomon Edebiri, Secretary BOT of the Nigerian Institute of Welding

By Jimitota Onoyume

Secretary of the board of trustees, BoT, of the Nigerian Institute of Welding, NIW, Chief Solomon Edebiri has said the institute is working in line with the federal government’s vision to raise the number of indigenous welders with international certification to meet demand in the oil and gas sector.

He said in the last two years NIW has trained about 60 welding accessors, internal and external quality assurance officers and several others, emphasizing that some of the trainings were in collaboration with the National Board for Technical Education, NBTE while the institute also funded some of the exercises.

He said the institute was also working with the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology to train welding coordinators across the country, noting that they had done for the south West and the south south zones.

His words : ” We are pushing to train more accessors in the industry. We want the country to be very grounded in welding in line with the international framework .”

” We are working on the South East zone and then we will proceed to the northern regions. The FG wants to equip every zone with competent welding Coordinators that are certified under the international institute of welding

“Our focus is to build a strong capacity for the country in terms of control , Quality assurance, quality control in terms of welding operations in the industry..We are pushing for other activities in collaboration with government interventionist agencies “.

Edebiri said measures were already in place to sanction alleged impersonators parading as members, adding that the annual general meeting, AGM , of the institute has been slated for the last quarter of the year at the NIW’s national headquarters in Benin City, Edo state .

” The NIW is planning its annual general meeting, AGM for the last quarter of the year . And it will be at the Institute’s headquarters in Benin, Edo state. It will address a lot of issues, infiltration of the institute by non-financial members , abuse of powers by non members and a lot of related illegal activities by dismissed staff of the institute. The AGM will x-ray activities of the institute in the last three years.

“And it will look at erring members, decisions it will come up with to sanction those denigrating the name of the institute “, he said.