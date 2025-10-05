FG, Lagos celebrate autistic teenager’s historic world record in art

The Federal Government and the Lagos State Government have lauded 15-year-old autistic artist Kanyeyachukwu (Kanye) Tagbo-Okeke for his extraordinary feat in setting a Guinness World Record for the largest painting on canvas by an individual, an achievement that has placed Nigeria on the global creative map.

Kanyeyachukwu’s monumental artwork, titled “Impossibility is a Myth”, spans 12,303.87 square metres, surpassing the previous record of about 9,652m². The record was officially recognized and presented at Eagle Square, Abuja, in a ceremony that attracted national and international attention.

At a special exhibition in Lagos, which also showcased the sustainability initiatives of the E1 Boat Team in clean energy innovation, the event drew praise from top government officials who described the teenager’s achievement as a symbol of creativity, inclusion, and national pride.

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barr. Hanatu Musawa, hailed Kanyeyachukwu as “a gift to humanity” and “a poster child of what creativity can achieve,” emphasizing the therapeutic and transformative power of art.

“What Kanye has done with the sort of worth Almighty has given him is really pay back to humanity by using his interest in art and putting Nigeria on a global platform. This is huge for art and therapy,” Musawa said. “Kanye is really the poster child of the kind of acclaim one can achieve just by using creativity.”

Musawa linked the teenager’s success to the government’s renewed focus on diversifying Nigeria’s economy through the creative and tourism industries, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s vision for sustainable economic development.

She highlighted several ongoing initiatives, including new policies on intellectual property protection, investment incentives, and tourism reforms, as well as the establishment of the Creative and Tourism Corporation (CITICO) to attract infrastructure and funding to the sector.

“Kanye’s achievement shows the global value of our creative industry and demonstrates that there are no limits when creativity is harnessed,” she added.

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in a goodwill message delivered by Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, described the teenager’s world record as a testament to resilience and the limitless potential of Nigerian youth.

“Kanyeyachukwu has shown us and the entire world that our differences are not limitations, but unique sources of strength and creativity,” Mrs. Tinubu said.

The First Lady also urged increased investment in the creative industry and youth empowerment, saying, “Our nation’s true wealth lies in nurturing creativity.”

In his message, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Special Adviser on Tourism, Mr. Idris Aregbe, congratulated the young artist, describing his accomplishment as a “beacon of hope” for over 22 million Lagosians.

“You have inspired your peers and reminded us that possibility is within reach. Your record is a message of acceptance and inclusion, especially for people living with autism,” the governor stated.

Also speaking, Grand Patron to Kanyeyachukwu, Mr. Chuck Nduka-Eze, called for greater professional support for individuals on the autism spectrum. He emphasized the urgent need to train caregivers and medical personnel to better understand and assist people with autism.

“We don’t have enough trained professionals who understand autism,” he said. “We also need funding to support families who care for autistic children full-time. Many parents can’t work or go out because they have no one to entrust their children to.”