FG has unleashed forest guards to flush out bandits, kidnappers — NSA

The Federal Government has deployed a new line of defence against insecurity with the rollout of the Forest Guards Initiative aimed at flushing out bandits, kidnappers and other criminal gangs from Nigeria’s forests.

National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, made this known in Abuja on Thursday at the opening of the Federal and States Security Administrators’ Meeting (FSSAM).

The meeting was held at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Office of the National Security Adviser.

Ribadu said the initiative, approved by President Bola Tinubu, marked a decisive shift in the nation’s internal security strategy — targeting the forests that had long served as safe havens for violent criminals.

“We are taking the fight to where the criminals hide.

“The Forest Guards Initiative is a bold step to secure our forests, restore peace to rural communities, and deny bandits and kidnappers freedom of action,” he said.

The NSA disclosed that more than 130,000 armed forest guards would be deployed across the country’s 1,129 forest and game reserves, starting with pilot operations in Adamawa, Borno, Niger, Kebbi, Kwara, Sokoto and Yobe States.

He added that the move aligns with the administration’s broader goal of strengthening national security for peace and prosperity.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Special Services Office, Mr Muhammed Danjuma, said the initiative was being jointly coordinated by ONSA and the Federal Ministry of Environment in collaboration with state governments.

Danjuma described the project as a “security game-changer” designed to reclaim forest spaces from criminal gangs, safeguard critical natural assets, and protect vulnerable rural communities.

He, however, stressed that success would depend on strong political will, adequate resourcing, and collective commitment at both national and subnational levels.

The three-day meeting brings together security administrators from the 36 states and the FCT to review the nation’s internal security architecture and recommend practical solutions to emerging threats.

(NAN)