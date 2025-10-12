FG extends Keffi–Nasarawa–Toto Road project to Abaji

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has announced that the Federal Government has approved the extension of the ongoing Keffi–Nasarawa–Toto Road project from 180 kilometres to 199 kilometres.

Umahi made this known during an inspection visit to federal road projects in Nasarawa State on Saturday.

He explained that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the extension as part of his administration’s efforts to enhance inter-state connectivity and ease the movement of goods and people between the North-Central region and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Keffi–Nasarawa–Toto–Abaji corridor is a major interstate route linking Nasarawa, Kogi, and the FCT.

According to the Minister, the execution of the project will be carried out in phases. Phase One, covering seven kilometres, has already been captured in the 2025 budget and is currently under procurement, while Phase Two, covering the remaining 130 kilometres, will follow shortly.

Umahi explained that the construction approach includes the excavation of failed sections, refilling with lumps and sharp sand, stabilisation with 2.5 to 3.5 percent cement, and compaction with a stone base before reopening the road to traffic for additional compaction.

“For the shoulders, we will excavate 20 centimetres, compact, refill with a stone base in two layers of 10 centimetres each, and stabilise with 3.5 percent cement,” Umahi said.

“After that, we will mill four centimetres of the existing wearing course, mix it with fresh stone base, and compact again before applying the binder and wearing course.”

He also urged state governments to monitor contractors closely to ensure strict compliance with engineering standards, warning that the Federal Government would not tolerate substandard work.

“This administration will not tolerate substandard work,” Umahi cautioned. “States must take ownership of projects within their boundaries by reporting any lapses promptly.”