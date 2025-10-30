FG, EU, UNESCO partner to strengthen teachers’ capacity

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

In a bold move to strengthen Nigeria’s education system, the Federal Government, the European Union (EU), and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) have inaugurated the National Programme Steering Committee for the EU-UNESCO Expand, Integrate and Strengthen Systems (EISS) project to build teachers’ capacity and resilience.

The initiative marks the second phase of the European Union’s Education and Youth Empowerment Programme, aimed at enhancing student performance, advancing teacher professionalism, and improving human development outcomes through stronger education policies and programmes.

Speaking during the inauguration in Abuja, Head of Office, UNESCO Abuja, Jean-Paul Abiaga, said national transformation begins with empowered teachers, inspired learners, and resilient systems.

Abiaga urged members of the steering committee and other stakeholders to strengthen collaboration and accelerate action to ensure that the project delivers long-term benefits for Nigeria’s education sector.

He said, “This initiative, which is now in its second phase, aims to train thousands of teachers in digital pedagogy and ICT integration while establishing over 700 collaborative teacher learning teams to promote innovation and professional growth. The project is already on track, demonstrating UNESCO’s progress toward systemic change.

“Our ultimate goal is to empower Nigeria’s young people not only to learn, but to thrive, to lead, and to transform their communities. In doing so, we reaffirm the central role of teachers within the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative, NESRI,” he said.

“Together, we are building not just capacity, but confidence, resilience, and hope. As we convene this inaugural meeting, I invite each member of this committee to bring your expertise, your vision, and your passion to guide this project toward an even greater impact for teachers, for learners, and for Nigeria. Let us continue to share ideas, strengthen collaboration, and accelerate action to ensure that education and youth empowerment projects deliver tangible and lasting results,” he added.

The Minister of Education, represented by the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Suwaiba Said, described the initiative as a major step toward improving education quality across the country. She noted that the project aligns with the Federal Ministry of Education’s reform agenda, which places teachers’ development at the core of education transformation.

“This phase of the project will be implemented in the sixth stage. This ensures that teachers from different regions benefit from the project, and that the impact is felt nationwide. The project also aligns with the Federal Ministry of Education, National Education System, which is under my leadership. Together we are working to strengthen the system and give our teachers the tools they need to succeed,” the Minister said.

She commended the European Union for its financial support and UNESCO for its consistent partnership in strengthening Nigeria’s education system.

“We sincerely thank the European Union for funding this project, and for believing in the power of education to transform lives. We also deeply appreciate UNESCO for its strong support to Nigeria, especially for helping us build the project to support our teachers. UNESCO has always been a strong supporter for Nigeria, especially in the education sector,” she added.

On his part, the Head of European Union (EU) Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Gautier Mignot, represented by the Head of Cooperation, Massimo De Luca, reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s education sector through strategic collaboration with the Ministry of Education and UNESCO.

He stressed that improving the welfare, training, and career development of teachers remains central to driving sustainable national growth.

“If we truly want our young people to become the driving force of development, we must not neglect the welfare, training, and career growth of our teachers,” he said.

Providing an update on project implementation, Magdalene Anene-Maidoh of the UNESCO Abuja Office revealed that over 170 head teachers and teachers have so far been trained in collaborative teaching techniques, while 400 teacher educators and 400 pre-service educators have been equipped with digital and ICT skills for technology-enhanced learning.

She explained that under the project, the National Teacher Education Policy has been expanded to include key areas such as teacher remuneration, career pathways, and accountability standards.

The revised policy, which awaits final approval by the National Council on Education in Akure, also prioritises incentives for rural teachers and improved monitoring mechanisms to ensure effective implementation across the country.