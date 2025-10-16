FG, EU inaugurate steering committee for €40m education, youth empowerment project in Northwest

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government, in partnership with the European Union (EU), has inaugurated a National Programme Steering Committee (NPSC) to oversee the implementation of the €40 million Education and Youth Empowerment in Northwest Nigeria (EYEPINN) project.

The programme, to be implemented in Jigawa, Kano, and Sokoto States, aims to tackle the out-of-school children crisis, strengthen teacher development, and promote youth skills acquisition across the Northwest region.

The committee, chaired by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, and co-chaired by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, will provide strategic guidance on the project’s direction. Its secretariat will be managed by the EU Technical Assistance Team (EU-TAT), with quarterly technical meetings scheduled to monitor progress.

Speaking at the committee’s inauguration in Abuja on Tuesday, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Abel Enitan, commended the EU for its consistent investment in Nigeria’s education sector, noting that its interventions have helped improve access, equity, quality, and system resilience.

Represented by the Director of Polytechnic Education and Allied Institutions, Dr. Usman Ejeh, Enitan described the EYEPINN project as one of the most strategic interventions aimed at addressing challenges related to out-of-school children, teacher capacity development, safe learning environments, and youth empowerment.

“The EU’s continued support through programmes such as EYEPINN and the Expand, Integrate and Strengthen Systems (EISS) reflects a shared commitment to empowering our young people and ensuring that every child, irrespective of gender or background, has the opportunity to learn and thrive,” he said.

Highlighting the committee’s oversight role, Enitan noted that the NPSC would serve as both a forum for strategic dialogue and a mechanism for ensuring coherence and accountability among implementing partners.

“We must ensure that every Euro invested translates into measurable impact—better learning outcomes, empowered teachers, safer schools, and a more resilient education system that leaves no child behind,” he stated.

In her remarks, the Team Leader, Human Development, EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Leila Ben Amor Mathieu, said the initiative marks the EU’s first standalone education project in Nigeria, describing it as a flagship effort designed in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education to meet local needs.

“This is the EU Delegation to Nigeria’s first project solely on education. We really wanted it to be designed in tune with the ministry and to serve the needs of the Nigerian people,” she said.

Mathieu noted that the EU has committed about €800 million to national programmes in Nigeria for the 2021–2027 period, in addition to several hundred million euros channelled through regional programme windows.

She explained that the €40 million EYEPINN project is being implemented through UNICEF, Plan International, DIME, and other partners, focusing on basic education, particularly for out-of-school children and nomadic learners.

“We would have loved to add secondary education, but we stopped at basic education, targeting out-of-school children and Quranic schools,” she said, expressing optimism that tangible results would soon be evident.

Also speaking, UNICEF Chief of Education, Vanessa Lee, described the project as timely, noting that it aligns with Nigeria’s ongoing education reform efforts.

“It came at a critical time to support both the Federal and State Ministries of Education and Universal Basic Education Boards (UBEBs) in transforming the education system,” Lee said.

She reaffirmed UNICEF’s commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance foundational literacy and numeracy, digital data transformation, education financing, and teacher professional development.

Country Director, Plan International Nigeria, Dr. Charles Usie, hailed the EU’s investment, describing the project as a beacon of hope for children who might otherwise be left behind.

Similarly, Country Director, Save the Children International, Duncan Harvey, said the initiative underscores the shared goal of ensuring that every child in Nigeria, regardless of gender, ability, or background, has access to quality basic education.

“Every child deserves the right to quality basic education. This is an important step that will strengthen leadership and improve programme impact,” Harvey stated.