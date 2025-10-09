FG endorses Dr. Taoheed Elias for International Court of Justice seat

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Government has officially endorsed the candidacy of Dr. Taoheed Olufemi Elias for election as a judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, called on the international community to support Dr. Elias in the election scheduled for November 12, 2025.

Tuggar noted that no ECOWAS member state has occupied a seat on the ICJ bench since 2011, underscoring the need for fair representation and greater West African participation in the world’s top judicial body.

He described Dr. Elias as an “eminent jurist of integrity with vast experience in international law,” adding that his election would strengthen Africa’s voice in the promotion of global justice.

“This long absence underscores the importance of equitable geographical representation and the need for West African voices to be heard within the world’s highest judicial body,” Tuggar stated.

In his remarks, Dr. Elias expressed confidence in his qualifications and pledged to serve with dedication, impartiality, and fairness if elected.