FG, Dettol champion handwashing culture to curb disease spread

By Chioma Obinna

On this year’s Global Handwashing Day, the Federal Government in collaboration with leading hygiene brand, Dettol, has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting hand hygiene and disease prevention in the country.

The event was held in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, the Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA), and Kiddies ‘n’ Brands, a Reckitt Catalyst beneficiary.

Themed “Be a Hero, One Handwash at a Time,” this year’s campaign underscored the power of individual action in protecting public health through handwashing — one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent infections and save lives.

The flagship event brought together key government officials, development partners, civil society organisations, and the media to amplify the message of hygiene awareness nationwide. It featured practical handwashing demonstrations and renewed commitments to expand hygiene education across Nigerian communities.

Delivering her goodwill message, Head of External Communications and Partnerships, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh, reiterated Dettol’s long-standing leadership in hygiene advocacy and its enduring collaboration with government and partners.

“At Reckitt, through our flagship brand Dettol, we have remained deeply committed to the promotion of hand hygiene for decades,” Uzo-Ogbugh said. “Handwashing is not just a routine practice — it is a basic human right, a key to well-being, and one of the most effective ways to prevent illness and improve public health outcomes.

“Our advocacy is rooted in the belief that clean hands save lives. Through our partnership with the Federal and State Governments, we continue to champion hygiene and sanitation education that empowers communities and strengthens public health across Nigeria.”

The Honourable Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, commended Dettol and its partners for their sustained contributions to Nigeria’s hygiene and sanitation goals, describing handwashing as the “first line of defence” against disease.

“I commend Reckitt, through its Dettol brand, and our development partners — Action Against Hunger, UNICEF, WaterAid, and others — for their continued support in driving hygiene and sanitation improvements across Nigeria,” the minister said.“Handwashing with soap remains a foundation for dignity, productivity, and well-being. However, ensuring that this simple act becomes a way of life requires sustained advocacy, innovation, and collective effort. The Federal Government remains committed to working with the private sector to scale access to hygiene facilities and strengthen behaviour change. Together, we can empower every Nigerian to be a handwashing hero and safeguard our nation’s health.”

Beyond the Abuja event, Dettol and its partners extended the Global Handwashing Day celebration to communities in Lagos and Kwara States, reinforcing the campaign’s nationwide reach.

In Lagos, the Wellbeing Foundation Africa and Kiddies ‘n’ Brands led community and school-based engagements across Ijora and Alimosho, where schoolchildren and caregivers participated in fun, interactive hygiene demonstrations that emphasized regular handwashing in line with Sustainable Development Goals 3 and 6.

Similarly, in Kwara State, the Wellbeing Foundation Africa continued its Hygiene Quest programme, educating students and families on the importance of handwashing, water safety, and sanitation as essential pillars of public health.

As part of its broader public health agenda, Dettol continues to drive large-scale hygiene education through initiatives such as Dettol Clean Naija and the Reckitt Catalyst Initiative, which have empowered millions of Nigerians with knowledge and access to safer hygiene practices while supporting innovative social enterprises in the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) sector.

Through these sustained efforts, Dettol reinforces the message that simple daily actions like handwashing can make a life-saving difference.

“Together with the government and our partners, Reckitt remains committed to building a Nigeria where everyone can be a hygiene hero,” Uzo-Ogbugh added.