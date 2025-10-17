FG, creators to deliberate on AI’s role in Nigeria’s creative economy

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Federal Government and stakeholders in Nigeria’s creative industry are set to deliberate on the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the country’s creative economy at the forthcoming Genius Creators Summit 2025 in Abuja.

The event, organised by creative industry leader and media entrepreneur Nathaniel Ogwuche, aims to examine how AI can influence storytelling, content production, and innovation within the creative sector.

Ogwuche made this known during a media briefing in Abuja, where he said the summit would provide a platform for discussions among creators, innovators, policymakers, technologists, and investors on the future of creativity and digital tools in Africa.

He said the summit, themed ‘AI & The Future of Content in Africa’s Creative Economy,’ would focus on equipping participants with knowledge of AI-driven tools that can improve efficiency and expand economic opportunities in the creative sector.

Among the dignitaries expected is Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, who will attend as Special Guest of Honour.

“The summit is intended to create a forum where creators, innovators, and policymakers can have open discussions about the future of creativity, technology, and ownership in Africa,” Ogwuche said.

Also known as Nate Genius, Ogwuche noted that collaboration between government, the private sector, and the creative community is essential for developing effective frameworks for AI adoption.

“The participation of government representatives shows that the conversation around creativity is gaining attention at the policy level,” he added.

Ogwuche expressed hope that the summit would encourage more young creatives to explore the potential of AI in their work and contribute to broader efforts to integrate technology into Nigeria’s creative economy.

The Genius Creators Summit 2025 is scheduled to hold later this year in Abuja.