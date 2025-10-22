FG committed to advancing Maritime and Blue Economy — Oyetola

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to advancing Nigeria’s maritime, logistics, and transport sectors through innovation and reforms.

Oyetola made this known while declaring open the 2025 Annual Conference of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) with the theme ‘Enhancing Logistics and Transport for Sustainable Blue Economy in Nigeria’ in Lagos.

Represented by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, Oyetola said the government was determined to transform maritime and logistics into engines of inclusive economic growth.

He described the CILT Nigeria Conference as a “flagship platform for policy dialogue, professional exchange, and forward-thinking engagement” in logistics and transport.

Oyetola said the theme was timely, reflecting global recognition of the Blue Economy as a transformative frontier for development and job creation.

He explained that the Blue Economy referred to the sustainable use of ocean and inland water resources for prosperity, improved livelihoods, and employment opportunities.

According to him, Nigeria’s 853-kilometre coastline and vast waterways hold immense potential for national prosperity if efficiently harnessed.

He noted that Nigeria’s maritime geography offered a strategic advantage in Africa, but this potential could only be realised through efficient logistics and transport systems.

“The ability to move goods, people, and services seamlessly by sea, land, and air is the lifeblood of commerce and industrial growth,” Oyetola said.

He added that President Bola Tinubu’s administration recognised the Blue Economy as the next frontier for diversification beyond oil.

“The creation of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy reflects a deliberate resolve to harness the sector’s potential for innovation and sustainability,” he said.

Oyetola noted that since the ministry’s establishment, several strategic initiatives had been launched to modernise ports, enhance maritime safety, and develop inland waterways.

He said these initiatives aimed to strengthen institutional capacity and improve Nigeria’s competitiveness in global maritime trade.

Among the reforms, Oyetola announced the approval of a $1 billion port modernisation project in Lagos to expand cargo capacity and align with global best practices.

“Similar projects are being planned for ports outside Lagos to ensure balanced development across all maritime gateways,” he said.

On maritime safety, Oyetola highlighted the success of the Deep Blue Project, which has led to zero piracy incidents in over three years.

He said the achievement had restored investor confidence and reduced the cost of doing business within Nigeria’s maritime domain.

The minister also unveiled a 10-year National Blue Economy Strategy to unify maritime, fisheries, logistics, and coastal development policies.

He said the framework would ensure economic growth aligns with environmental stewardship and social equity.

Commending CILT Nigeria, Oyetola praised its leadership in promoting professionalism and ethical standards in logistics and transport.

He urged members to adopt smart, green transport technologies and embrace data-driven planning for efficiency and sustainability.

“Our goal is sustainable and inclusive growth that empowers coastal communities, creates opportunities, and preserves the environment for future generations,” Oyetola said.

In her welcome address, CILT Nigeria President, Mrs Mfon Ekong Usoro, welcomed delegates, expressing pride in the institute’s evolution into one of Africa’s most vibrant professional bodies.

Usoro said the CILT Conference had become an influential platform shaping policy direction for logistics, transport, and the Blue Economy.

Tracing its history, she said CILT Nigeria, founded in 1958, now operates in 13 states and aligns fully with CILT International standards.

She emphasised that the institute’s certifications were globally recognised and its capacity-building efforts had transformed logistics and transport education nationwide.

She commended the 2025 Conference Committee, led by Prof Kayode Oyesiku, for curating a rich programme on sustainability, green shipping, and supply chain innovation.

Usoro also outlined CILT’s partnerships with key institutions, including the Maritime Academy, BPP, Nigerian Army College of Logistics, and African Centre for Supply Chain.

She said the collaborations had deepened professional capacity and improved policy implementation across both public and private sectors.

Highlighting achievements, Usoro said CILT Nigeria’s revenue grew by over 240 per cent between 2022 and 2025 through prudent management and digital transformation.

She expressed satisfaction with Nigerian professionals’ rising visibility within CILT International, describing the country as one of the most impactful delegations globally.

“Our members now hold significant roles on international committees and speak at major global sessions,” she added.

As the conference continued on Thursday, delegates praised Oyetola and Usoro for their visionary leadership and focus on sustainability, digitalisation, and logistics reform.

The 2025 CILT Conference was projected to set new benchmarks for advancing Nigeria’s transport and Blue Economy sectors towards a globally competitive future.

Vanguard News