FG commences construction of 10,000 houses, attracts N70bn private capital

The federal government has commenced the construction of over 10,000 housing units in 17 states and the FCT, as part of efforts in in reducing housing deficit in the country.

It has also attracted over ₦70 billion in private capital through Public-Private Partnerships and also created more than 250,000 direct and indirect jobs for Nigerian artisans.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Architect Ahmed Dangiwa, disclosed this on Tuesday at the Southwest Housing and Construction Exhibition, (SWHCET ’25, held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, with the theme “Renewed Hope Housing: Driving Regional Growth”.

The programme also featured the unveiling of the Construction Artisan Training School to train artisans free of charge.

Dangiwa disclosed that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration’s mission is to make housing not just a social service, but a powerful engine of economic transformation and inclusive growth, stressing that his ministry has worked tirelessly to unlock the potential of housing as a driver of jobs, industry, and prosperity, touching lives and transforming communities across the nation.

He added “our flagship initiative, the Renewed Hope Housing Programme, is being delivered through a structured three-tier approach. The first tier is the Renewed Hope Cities large, master-planned communities of at least 1,000 units with schools, hospitals, markets, and green spaces.

“The second tier is the Renewed Hope Estates; 250-unit developments in every state capital for middle-income Nigerians such as civil servants, traders, and teachers. The third tier is the Renewed Hope Social Housing Estates; 100-unit projects in every Local Government Area targeting the poorest and most vulnerable citizens”.

“Across Nigeria, we have commenced over 10,000 housing units in 17 states and the FCT, creating more than 250,000 direct and indirect jobs, and attracting over ₦70 billion in private capital through Public-Private Partnerships”.

“Every home we build means work for artisans. Every block laid brings income to suppliers. Every completed community creates opportunity, dignity, and growth for Nigerians.

“The Southwest stands out as a trailblazer in translating the Renewed Hope vision into tangible results. In Lagos, we are developing the 2,000-unit Renewed Hope City at Ibeju-Lekki, a landmark project expanding affordable housing along the Lekki industrial corridor near the Free Trade Zone and the Dangote Refinery. It will ease pressure on the mainland, create thousands of jobs, and open new frontiers for urban and industrial growth.

“To build houses sustainably, we must also build the industries that supply them. That is why the Ministry is establishing Building Materials Manufacturing Hubs in each of the six geo-political zones to localize production, reduce import dependence, lower costs, and create jobs.

“Here in the Southwest, we have acquired land within the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos for the region’s Building Materials Manufacturing Hub — the first of its kind in Southern Nigeria. The hub will host factories producing cement, steel, tiles, sanitary ware, paints, and doors, all within one industrial ecosystem. When operational, it will create over 50,000 jobs, strengthen the Naira by reducing imports, and position Lagos as a regional export centre for building materials. This is housing as industrialization — turning construction into a complete economic ecosystem.

“We cannot talk about housing without talking about land. That is why we launched the Nigeria Land Titling, Registration and Documentation Programme; Land4Growth, a national reform to digitize, simplify, and harmonize land administration across the country.

“The aim is to unlock over $300 billion in dead capital and make land a true economic asset, not a bottleneck. Through this programme, we are working with States, including those here in the Southwest to digitize land records, streamline Certificates of Occupancy, and build transparent land registries that investors can trust.

“When citizens can easily obtain land titles, they can access mortgage finance, attract investment, and build generational wealth. That is Land for Growth and Growth for the People.

The Minister emphasized that “Renewed Hope is not only about building new homes; it is also about transforming existing communities. Through the National Urban Renewal and Slum Upgrade Programme, we are upgrading infrastructure in underserved neighbourhoods, providing roads, drainage, solar lighting, and water.

Over the past two years, the Ministry has completed over 150 community upgrade projects nationwide, many of them across the Southwest”.

“We are also taking bold complementary steps to make housing delivery faster, more transparent, and more inclusive. Through the National Artisan Skills Acquisition Programme (NASAP), we aim to train, certify, and onboard 10,000 artisans every year onto a digital marketplace; an “Uber for artisans”, connecting skilled workers directly to construction opportunities. This ensures that our young people not only dream of a better future but have the skills to build it.

“The Southwest has everything it takes; industry, innovation, and visionary leadership to be the model housing and construction hub for Nigeria. Our collective goal is to make this region the Housing and Industrial Growth Corridor of Nigeria.

“Every home built here should fuel industry. Every title issued should unlock capital. And every urban renewal project should restore dignity and hope to our people. The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development stands ready to work hand in hand with State governments, investors, and professionals to achieve this shared vision.

Together, we will make the Southwest a living symbol of Renewed Hope a region where progress is built, not promised; where opportunity is shared, not scarce; and where every Nigerian can live, work, and thrive in dignity.

In his goodwill message, the

President of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Builder Daniel Abimbola Kolade said the South West must rise as a model of housing-led development, stressing that the body in conjunction with other stakeholders in the region, and the private sector to ensure that Renewed Hope Housing translates into real homes, real jobs and real development.

He noted, “this is neither a task for government alone, nor for professionals alone. It is a collective responsibility. With the right partnerships, this region can become the standard for housing delivery in Nigeria.

Unveiling the Construction Artisan Training School and Construction Artisan Marketplace, the Chief Executive Officer of SWHCET, Dr Olayemi Rotimi-Shodimu, disclosed that the project is aimed to produce “one million skilled artisans by 2035”.

He said, “our project aims to equip 1 million artisans with industry-relevant skills by 2035, aligning with the nation’s economic development goals. We will utilize this project as a vehicle to achieve our vision of creating a thriving construction industry, driven by skilled and empowered artisans.

Rotimi-Shodimu said the training school will provide comprehensive training programme, mentorship, and certification in various construction trades, assuring that its curriculum will be industry-driven, ensuring that our graduates meet the needs of the construction sector.