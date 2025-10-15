FG, British Airways seek fair competition, mutual growth

Festus Keyamo

By Dickson Omobola

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, has said the Federal Government remained committed to creating a conducive environment for both local and international airlines to thrive.

Keyamo said this, yesterday, while receiving British Airways’ management team in Nigeria, led by Alan Campbell and Moran Birger, in Abuja.

The minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Mr Tunde Moshood, in a statement, said both sides also reiterated their commitment to deepening Nigeria-UK air connectivity and discussed updates to the Bilateral Air Services Agreement, BASA, to ensure mutual growth, fair competition and the continuous expansion of opportunities within the sector.

The statement read: “The meeting provided an opportunity for both parties to discuss key issues aimed at strengthening cooperation between the airline and Nigeria’s aviation sector.”

‘’Opening discussions centered on enhancing collaboration, improving passenger experience, and ensuring uninterrupted operations during the ongoing upgrades at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos.

“During the meeting, the British Airways delegation reaffirmed the airline’s 90-year partnership with Nigeria, which stands as one of the longest-running international aviation relationships in the country. The team also shared plans to celebrate this milestone in 2026, highlighting the deep historical and economic ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

“The minister commended British Airways for its enduring service to Nigerian travellers and expressed the federal government’s resolve to create a conducive environment for both local and international airlines to thrive.”