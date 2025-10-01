FG begins payment of N32,000 minimum pension, 12.95% increment to retirees

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, has announced the commencement of implementation of a new N32,000 minimum pension, alongside increments of 10.66 per cent and 12.95 per cent for eligible Defined Benefit Scheme, DBS, pensioners.

The adjustments, which took effect from the September 2025 payroll cycle, followed years of clamour by pensioners for improved welfare.

PTAD disclosed that the implementation was made possible through the partial release of N20.188 billion by the Federal Ministry of Finance, out of the N45 billion emergency funding earlier approved by the federal government.

It stated: “The increments align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who graciously approved the emergency funding to implement the pension increases and other landmark reforms aimed at enhancing the welfare of pensioners and redefining the future of DBS pension administration.”

The Directorate expressed gratitude to key stakeholders whose interventions ensured the release of the funds.

“We deeply appreciate the unwavering support of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, the Minister of State for Finance, Wale Edun; Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief Executive of Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Dr. Zacch Adedeji; Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein, the Senate Committee on Establishment & Public Service; House Committee on Pensions, And other stakeholders whose timely interventions were instrumental in ensuring that today’s historic achievement became a reality.”

PTAD further commended the leadership of the pensioners’ unions for their cooperation and constructive engagement during the process.

“We also commend the national leadership of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, and Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria, FEPPPAN, for their cooperation, constructive engagement, and perseverance while the Executive Secretary and Management of PTAD worked diligently to secure the release of funds.”

The Directorate assured retirees that efforts were ongoing to secure the balance of the approved funds and to fully implement all pension obligations.

“PTAD further assures all DBS pensioners and stakeholders that the Directorate will continue to collaborate with relevant authorities to ensure the release of the outstanding approved funds and the full implementation of all obligations relating to the pension increments and other reforms,’’ it stated further.