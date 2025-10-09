FG begins major highway maintenance drive in Oyo

…promises improved safety, cleanliness

By Adeola Badru

The Federal Government has begun a major nationwide road-clearing operation in Oyo State as part of renewed efforts to make Nigeria’s highways safer, cleaner and more durable.

The exercise, launched yesterday at the Ibadan–Lagos Toll Gate, is being implemented under the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA)’s “Operation Safeguard the Road (OSGR)” initiative, a project aimed at restoring road visibility, improving drainage systems, and protecting public road infrastructure from decay.

Speaking at the flag-off, the Federal Roads Maintenance Engineer for Oyo State, Engr. Olutunde Adepoju, said the operation was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s infrastructure renewal agenda, designed to ensure that federal roads across the country are not only motorable but sustainable.

According to him, the programme, introduced by FERMA’s Managing Director, Engr. Dr. Emeka Agbasi, is being executed through the agency’s Public Works Department as part of a long-term strategy to safeguard Nigeria’s road assets.

Adepoju explained that the operation would involve the clearing of roadside vegetation, desilting of blocked drains, rehabilitation of minor failed sections, and patching of potholes across key routes within the state.

“Our highways are critical to the nation’s economy. They connect communities, enable trade and drive social interaction.”

“What we are doing today is part of a collective effort to protect these assets for ourselves and future generations,” he said.

Adepoju added that beyond road rehabilitation, the operation also aims to empower local communities by engaging over 50 youths as labourers along the 43-kilometre stretch currently undergoing maintenance.

Their engagement, he noted, was properly documented to ensure transparency and accountability.

He commended FERMA’s Managing Director, represented at the event by the Zonal Director for South West I, Engr. B.O. Aina, as well as officials from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) for their collaboration.

Addressing journalists shortly after the ceremony, Adepoju admitted that the scale of federal road maintenance remained daunting due to limited resources and rising construction costs.

“In Oyo State alone, I have over 1,118 kilometres of federal roads under my supervision. The government is working hard to make these roads better, but development takes time. We can’t fix everything overnight.”

He urged Nigerians to be patient and cooperative, stressing that FERMA continues to work within available means to improve road conditions.

Adepoju also warned against acts of vandalism and misuse of public roads, condemning traders who deliberately damage road surfaces to slow traffic near their stalls.

“These roads are built with public funds. When people destroy them, they are sabotaging themselves. Protecting our roads is everyone’s responsibility,” he cautioned.

The South West Zonal Director of FERMA, Engr. Babatunde Aina, in his remarks, appealed to Nigerians to embrace a culture of maintenance, noting that no infrastructure can endure without public support and responsible usage.

Representatives of security agencies and transport unions present at the event described the operation as timely, especially given the frequency of road crashes attributed to poor road culture and inadequate maintenance.

They called for closer collaboration with FERMA and wider sensitisation campaigns to promote safer driving habits and protect public assets.

Reiterating the agency’s commitment, Adepoju said the clearing and maintenance works in Oyo were only the beginning of a wider effort that would span the federation.

“This operation is not just about clearing drains or patching roads. It’s about building a national attitude of care, responsibility and maintenance that will define how we treat public infrastructure going forward,” he said.