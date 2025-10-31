FG, banks, investors unite to harness diaspora funds at NDIS 2025

By Henry Ojelu

The Federal Government, leading financial institutions, and major private sector investors are set to converge at the 8th Nigerian Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS 2025), with a shared commitment to harness the wealth, skills, and innovation of Nigerians abroad to drive national economic growth.

The summit, which will hold from November 11 to 13, 2025, at the State House, Abuja, is jointly organised by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and the Nigeria Diaspora Summit Initiative (NDSI).

It is themed “Fast Tracking Regional & National Development by Mobilising Diaspora Investment.”

Billed as a hybrid event, NDIS 2025 will provide a platform for diaspora investors, business leaders, and policymakers to connect with investment-ready projects and sectors critical to Nigeria’s development.

The three-day summit will feature keynote sessions, investment pitches, exhibitions, and high-level networking designed to link the Nigerian global community with opportunities in energy, real estate, finance, and technology.

The event will have President Bola Tinubu, as Special Guest of Honour, while the Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, OON, serves as Chief Host.

According to Dabiri-Erewa, the NDIS has evolved into a catalyst for transformative partnerships that strengthen Nigeria’s economy.

“The Nigerian Diaspora Investment Summit continues to connect our diaspora to tangible investment prospects and sustainable partnerships that create jobs, drive innovation, and foster national development,” she said.

To underscore the summit’s economic relevance, the keynote address will be delivered by former Minister of Power and Chairman of Geometric Power Limited, Professor Bartholomew Nnaji, while the Group Managing Director/CEO of the Nigerian Exchange Group, Mr. Temi Popoola, will speak on innovative investment frameworks for emerging markets.

Strong backing for the summit has also come from Nigeria’s financial powerhouses. Zenith Bank Plc leads as event partner, supported by First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FBN Group), AG Mortgage Bank Plc, and Rainbow Heritage Group (RHG).

Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank, Dr. Adaora Umeoji, reaffirmed the bank’s support for diaspora-led development.

“Our sponsorship of NDIS 2025 underscores our unwavering commitment to the Nigerian diaspora as key partners in national development. We recognise their immense contributions through remittances, investments, and innovation,” she said.

First Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, also highlighted the institution’s enduring role in supporting diaspora engagement and MSME growth.

“As Nigeria’s foremost financial institution, FirstBank remains the trailblazer in providing the diaspora with viable options for wealth creation through our partnerships with over 17 international money transfer operators and our home-grown remittance platform, First Global Transfer,” Alebiosu stated.

Rainbow Heritage Group, in a statement, said its partnership with NDIS aligns with its mission to deliver world-class, sustainable communities for Nigerians at home and abroad.

“Our flagship project, The New Port City, is designed to be a smart, functional, and future-ready city—a true centre of excellence where everything works,” the group said.

For his part, Managing Director/CEO of AG Mortgage Bank Plc, Mr. Ngozi Anyogu, emphasised the need to transform diaspora remittances into tangible local investments.

“Over 17 million Nigerians abroad remit more than $20 billion annually. The challenge now is how to make these remittances drive local economic growth, which is what AGMB is focused on through tailored financial solutions for diaspora Nigerians,” he said.

Summit Coordinator, Dr. Badewa Adejugbe-Williams, highlighted the economic impact of the 2024 edition, which attracted ₦673 million in diaspora investment commitments and channelled ₦500 million into local businesses and service providers.

“NDIS 2024 proved the power of structured diaspora engagement,” she said. “Videographers, hotels, catering services, printers, and other local firms benefited directly from the summit’s value chain.”

One of such beneficiaries, Joshua Samuel, Creative Director of Abuja-based Artestify Multimedia, attested to the summit’s impact.

“We’ve leveraged NDIS to expand our network, secure investor support, and grow our business significantly,” he said.