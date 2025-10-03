FG approves inclusion of Edo State in Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project

By John Alechenu, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the inclusion of a 100-kilometre stretch of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway to pass through Edo State, as part of his administration’s infrastructure revolution plan.

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, announced the approval during the Edo State Independence Gala Night held at the State Villa, Benin City, on October 1, 2025. The announcement was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Orji Uchenna Orji, on Friday in Abuja.

Umahi explained that Edo State was not originally captured in the highway’s alignment, which was first conceived by President Tinubu decades ago, but was later reworked to accommodate the state.

“The President called me and said this project must pass through Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and to Cross River. And that is why we are here. Your Excellency, the President has given you 100 kilometres by 2 of the coastal highway,” Umahi said.

He commended the government and people of Edo State for supporting President Tinubu and aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda. Umahi also assured that inherited federal road projects in Edo would be completed despite infrastructural and funding challenges.

The minister further praised Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, for intervening in critical repairs along the Benin-Sapele-Warri road and noted the progress made by contractors handling sections of the project.

In his response, Governor Okpebholo expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for including Edo in the coastal highway project and acknowledged the improvements on federal roads in the state. He described the move as a reflection of the President’s love for Edo people and urged residents to reciprocate the gesture with massive support in 2027.

The governor also commended Umahi’s innovative approach to road construction, which he said guarantees quality and value for money. He pledged his administration’s commitment to improving infrastructure across the state.

Okpebholo, while lamenting the poor state of some roads in the state, called for urgent attention to ease the suffering of motorists and residents. He noted that fixing the roads was critical both for the welfare of citizens and for sustaining political support for the current administration.