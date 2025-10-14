FG announces 2025 Zuma International Film Festival

…As Film Corporation Unveils Vision

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy (FMACTCE), in partnership with the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has officially announced the 2025 edition of the Zuma International Film Festival (ZIFF), scheduled to take place from December 1 to 5, 2025, in Abuja.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s creative and film industries—describing them as vital drivers of economic growth, youth empowerment, cultural preservation, and global influence.

“As Nigeria continues to exert positive global creative influence, we are moving from narrative to action through programmes and projects that express our national vision,” the Minister said.

She noted that under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria’s film and audiovisual sectors have recorded significant progress, positioning Nollywood as a globally recognized cultural and economic force. Musawa emphasized that the Ministry remains fully committed to supporting initiatives that nurture the industry through innovative investment and strategic partnerships.

The 2025 festival, themed “Storytelling for Global Influence: Film as a Soft Power and Economic Force,” highlights the role of cinema in shaping national identity, attracting investment, and promoting cultural diplomacy.

“This theme underscores our goal to position Nigeria’s film industry as a powerful tool for global engagement,” Musawa said. “We commend our filmmakers whose creativity and resilience continue to elevate Nigeria’s standing on the global stage.”

Now in its 15th edition, the Zuma International Film Festival remains one of Nigeria’s foremost platforms for celebrating and advancing the film industry. The 2025 edition will feature a rich line-up of curated events, including: NFC Annual Film Lecture, Emerging Talent Showcase, Film Trade & Finance Forum, Co-Production and Pitching Sessions, Daily Film Screenings and The Prestigious ZUMA Awards.

These programmes are designed to foster dialogue, networking, and business development across the local and international film value chain.

The Minister called on filmmakers, producers, directors, policymakers, industry professionals, development partners, and the general public to participate in the festival, which is expected to attract guests from across Africa and beyond.

“Together, we can amplify the voice of Nigerian and African cinema,” she added. “ZIFF 2025 will offer new experiences and unlock opportunities that shape the future of our creative landscape.”

The Ministry also expressed appreciation to partners, sponsors, the diplomatic community, and the media for their continued support in promoting the Nigerian film industry.

In his remarks, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of the NFC, Dr. Ali Nuhu, described ZIFF as more than a festival—calling it “a symbol of Nigeria’s creative pride and a catalyst for national development, cultural exchange, and economic growth.”

“Since its debut in 1993, Zuma has been a celebration of the stories that define us, the filmmakers who bring them to life, and the audiences who keep them alive,” he said.

Dr. Nuhu emphasized that the NFC views film not just as entertainment but as “memory, history, and soft power.” He noted that ZIFF has grown into a global platform that connects storytelling with enterprise, culture with commerce, and creativity with nation-building.

According to him, this year’s call for entries received a record-breaking 3,156 film submissions from countries including Nigeria, India, France, China, South Africa, Egypt, the United States, Spain, Germany, Tunisia, and Iran.

The entries span diverse genres and formats—feature films, documentaries, shorts, student projects, indigenous language films, animations, music videos, and skits.

“This remarkable response affirms that ZUMA has become a global home for storytellers,” Dr. Nuhu noted.

He expressed appreciation to the Minister and the Federal Government for their continued support, saying: “Your leadership is shaping a Nigeria where talent is not only celebrated but also rewarded.”

Highlighting recent achievements, Dr. Nuhu cited the NFC’s expansion of regional offices, training programmes, collaborations with international archives, and national digitization initiatives—all aimed at positioning Nigeria as “a film capital for Africa.”

He concluded with a rallying call: “As we count down to December 1, we invite filmmakers, investors, and the public to participate in making ZUMA 2025 a landmark celebration of African cinema. The doors remain wide open for partnership, sponsorship, and engagement.”

“There is an African proverb that says, ‘Until the lion learns to write, every story will glorify the hunter.’ Today, we are teaching our lions to write—with cameras, with scripts, and with vision.”

The 2025 Zuma International Film Festival will hold from December 1 to 5 in Abuja, featuring screenings, industry forums, talent showcases, co-production sessions, and the prestigious ZUMA Awards.