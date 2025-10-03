FERMA launches “Operation Safeguard the Road” in Sokoto

…Engineer Ali Audu Commends MD Agbasi for Proactive Initiative

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO – The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) on Thursday launched a special operation tagged Operation Safeguard the Road (OSGR) in Sokoto State, a bold initiative designed to enhance visibility, ensure commuter safety, and strengthen security along federal highways.

Flagging off the programme, the Federal Roads Maintenance Engineer in charge of Sokoto, Engineer Ali Audu, commended the Managing Director of FERMA, Engineer Emeka Agbasi, for conceiving and initiating what he described as a landmark and life-saving intervention.

“This initiative by our Managing Director is not only timely but visionary,” Audu declared. “It is about saving lives, empowering our youths, and ensuring our highways are free from threats of insecurity. Engineer Agbasi has once again demonstrated proactive leadership and an unwavering commitment to public safety.”

According to him, the pilot phase of the project will cover a 53-kilometer stretch along the Sokoto–Goronyo–Sabon Birni road, a corridor considered strategic for both trade and security in the state.

The month-long programme has already engaged 50 ad-hoc staff drawn from communities along the route under the Federal Government’s youth empowerment and job creation scheme.

FERMA’s activities under OSGR include bush clearing, road shoulder maintenance, drainage desilting, pothole patching, and vegetation control—all targeted at boosting visibility, accessibility, and safety for travelers.

Engineer Audu noted that the beneficiaries must demonstrate discipline and commitment, stressing that their work would directly support security agencies and safeguard thousands of commuters daily.

Speaking earlier, FERMA’s Acting Zonal Director, Northwest II, Mr. Solomon Kwaghe—represented at the event by Engineer Ali Abdu—emphasized that the project is part of a nationwide exercise aimed at curbing insecurity by denying criminals the cover of overgrown vegetation and abandoned road stretches.

He added that the works would not only improve safety but also restore public confidence among commuters, traders, and transporters.

Stakeholders from the transport sector hailed the programme as both timely and impactful. The State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Muhammadu Dan Takatuku, praised the move as a decisive step toward safer highways that would in turn boost commerce and mobility.

Similarly, the Chairman of the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Alhaji Bello Alkali, lauded FERMA’s choice to engage local youths, stressing that the initiative would combat redundancy and idleness among young people by offering them meaningful employment.

In the same vein, the representative of the Federal Controller of Works in Sokoto, Kasim Mai Gwandu, described OSGR as a critical platform for strengthening collaboration between road agencies and security operatives in combating highway crime.

Engineer Ali Audu concluded by reiterating his personal commendation for MD Agbasi, describing the Sokoto launch as the beginning of a safer and more secure highway network across the country. “With this programme, we are not just maintaining roads; we are protecting lives, promoting trade, and giving our youths a sense of purpose,” he said.