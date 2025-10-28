FEPPPAN urges Tinubu to release three months unpaid palliative

— Rejects PTAD’s 90-Day Extension on Check-Off Dues Remittance

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — The Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to order the immediate release of the three months’ unpaid ₦25,000 palliative approved for pensioners to cushion the impact of economic hardship.

The association also rejected the 90-day extension granted to the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) for implementing the remittance of check-off dues, calling for strict adherence to the Federal Government’s jurisdictional boundaries for pension unions.

Rising from its 5th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, FEPPPAN urged the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Ministry of Justice to ensure PTAD’s compliance with relevant labour and pension laws.

The meeting, chaired by FEPPPAN’s President-General, Elder Benjamin Maisamari Amako, was attended by representatives from the Registrar of Trade Unions, PTAD, and sectoral unit leaders nationwide.

In a communiqué signed by Elder Amako and the General Secretary, Mr. Franklin Erinle, FEPPPAN accused PTAD of administrative bias in managing pensioners’ check-off dues.

While commending President Tinubu for approving the ₦25,000 monthly palliative, the association expressed concern that three months of payments remain outstanding.

“We urge President Tinubu to direct the release of the outstanding palliative without further delay,” the communiqué stated.

The association also appealed to the President to instruct the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) to include pensioners from seven defunct parastatals—PHCN, NITEL/MTEL, Peoples Bank, Assurance Bank, NICON Insurance, Nigeria Insurance, and Petroleum Institutes—who were allegedly omitted from the recent ₦32,000 pension increase.

While welcoming the increment, FEPPPAN decried the non-payment of arrears arising from the adjustment and demanded the immediate release of funds to settle outstanding balances.

It further called for a refund of all unjust deductions made from pensioners’ arrears during back-end computations, describing the practice as “unfair, unjustified, and contrary to government guidelines.”

The NEC also expressed concern over delays in processing Next-of-Kin (NOK) entitlements for deceased pensioners, describing the situation as “insensitive, unjustifiable, and inhumane.”

For transparency and accountability, FEPPPAN urged the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate PTAD’s handling of pensioners’ check-off dues and related financial activities.

Amid the growing tension, the NEC passed a vote of confidence in Elder Amako and his national leadership for their “unprecedented achievements within one year,” commending their prudence, integrity, and commitment to protecting pensioners’ welfare.