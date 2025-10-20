Fela Kuti: Celebrating Abami Eda with Afrobeat Rebellion exhibition

By Prisca Sam-Duru

It was celebration galore on Sunday, October 12, 2025, as the much-anticipated exhibition chronicling the life and music career of late Afrobeat king Fela Kuti opened at the Ecobank Pan African Centre, Lagos.

The exhibition opened courtesy of a Whitespace Creative Arts (AWCA) Foundation, in collaboration with the French Embassy in Nigeria, the Kuti family, and the Philharmonie de Paris, a leading cultural institution dedicated to music, located in northeastern Paris.

Tagged, “Fela Kuti: Afrobeat Rebellion”, the opening marks the acclaimed exhibition’s long-awaited return to Africa.

The Lagos edition honours the life, music, and activism of Fela Anikulapo Kuti in the city that birthed Afrobeat.

Running from October 12, to December 28, 2025, the exhibition spans 12 weeks of programming —including The Talks, Kalakuta Cinema, Young Rebels’ Corner, and live performances by Femi and Made Kuti, among others.

The exhibition is open Fridays to Sundays (10:00 AM – 6:00 PM), with Thursdays reserved for VIP and institutional visits. General admission is free, while RSVPs are required for talks, workshops, book readings, and cinema screenings due to limited capacity.

The opening night drew artists, diplomats, cultural leaders, and Fela’s family — all gathered under one roof to celebrate Abami Eda’s enduring spirit. Hosted by Folu Storms, the evening featured performances by Ezra Collective and Seun Kuti & Egypt 80.

The event also featured goodwill remarks from the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Laurent Favier, and a representative of the Lagos State Governor. The symbolic ribbon-cutting that officially declared the exhibition open was handled by members of the Kuti family, Ecobank representatives, and the Lagos State Government.

In addition to entertaining guests with music, the halls of the Ecobank Pan African Centre wore fresh and captivating looks with the display of who and what Femi was at a glance. A powerful, multi-sensory journey through Fela’s world; from rare recordings and archival photography to immersive reconstructions of Kalakuta and the Afrika Shrine are on display for visitors to explore.

The exhibition curator and founder of JCAA, Seun Alli, explained the essence of putting up the show. According to him, “Too often, Fela is reduced to a handful of catchphrases and uninformed stories – Zombie, Water No Get Enemy, the Kalakuta fire, marrying 27 women, or even the unfounded claim that he performed on stage in his underwear. Curating Afrobeat Rebellion in Lagos is a deliberate refusal of this flattening. It aims to reposition Fela not merely as a musician or rebel but as a public intellectual whose music and philosophy are deeply intertwined with Africa’s social, political, and intellectual histories. His work was never just style or spectacle; it was a catalyst of revolt and hope, the soundtrack for those living under oppression, corruption, and the daily failures of power. Nearly three decades after his passing, it remains a profound mystery how Abami Eda’s philosophy continues to resonate so powerfully across all facets of our shared human experience.”

On his part, Laurent Favier stated, “Supporting the Afrobeat Rebellion in Lagos reflects our belief that culture is a bridge. It is a logical and welcome follow-up to the successful exhibition in Paris. This project is both a celebration of Franco-Nigerian collaboration and a cultural gift, honouring Fela’s legacy – who was very appreciated in France – while deepening the dialogue between our two nations.” The French Embassy in Nigeria fosters strong Franco-Nigerian relations by supporting innovative cultural, scientific, audiovisual, academic, and linguistic initiatives through its cultural network. Afrobeat Rebellion is a flagship collaboration funded by the French Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Culture through its “Alternative Nigerian Heritages”

Founder, A Whitespace Creative Agency, Papa Omotayo, described the project as an immersive experience that bridges generations through art, sound, and storytelling, adding that the exhibition was inspired by Fela’s defiance and creativity.

“For us, this is more than an art show. It’s a three-month programme featuring concerts, talks, children’s workshops, and spoken word competitions, all aimed at engaging the next generation in the legacy of what it means to be Nigerian and creative.

“Originally staged in Paris, France in 2022, Afrobeat Rebellion has now been expanded for its Lagos d.ebut in collaboration with the French Embassy and Philharmonie,” Omotayo stated.

He further noted: “This is about how Fela’s spirit breathes today. We created mirror narratives between the old Africa Shrine and the new one to show how his energy continues to inspire a new generation.

“So, we’ve really been thinking about how this opportunity can create capacity and new ways of knowledge for the next generation,” he stated.

The opening night ended in true Fela fashion, with rhythm, movement, and communion, as the crowd danced and toasted to the resilience of Afrobeat. Viewing the exhibits continues till December 28, 2025.