Federalism at risk if S-Court decisions are ignored — Pedro, Lagos AG

In this interview, Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro, SAN, reflects on his two years in office.

In a wide-ranging discussion, he speaks on the contempt case against the National Assembly, the recovery of N1.5 billion in taxes, high-profile prosecutions, the fight against land grabbing and human trafficking, and the future of legal reforms in Africa’s most populous city-state.

By Henry Ojelu & Mozeedat Taiwo

Two years have gone by since you were appointed Lagos State Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice. Looking back, how do you feel about the journey so far?

The journey has been both challenging and rewarding. When Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu appointed me in 2023 and I was confirmed by the House of Assembly, I was fully aware of the enormous expectations resting on this office. Lagos is not just another state—it is the economic hub of Nigeria and West Africa, a place where the demands on governance and justice are particularly high.

These past two years have been about repositioning the Ministry of Justice to meet those demands. We have worked to improve service delivery, speed up access to justice, strengthen fiscal governance, and expand reforms in both civil and criminal justice. Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) across the state now enjoy faster, more efficient legal advisory services, improved contract agreement processing, and enhanced access to justice. Of course, there have been challenges, but the achievements so far give me confidence that we are moving in the right direction.

One of the issues that has generated national debate is the lottery dispute. Can you explain why Lagos is going to court against the National Assembly?

The Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgment that lotteries and gaming are residual matters for states, not the Federal Government. That judgment was historic because it clarified the constitutional powers of states to regulate lotteries and gaming activities within their territories. It also secured Lagos’ right to generate revenue from such activities, which is crucial for our fiscal independence.

Despite this clear decision, the House of Representatives recently passed a Central Gaming Bill seeking to impose federal control over lotteries. This is unconstitutional and amounts to undermining the authority of the Supreme Court. We have, therefore, approached the court again to initiate contempt proceedings against the National Assembly, in particular the House of Representatives.

The principle is simple: all authorities in Nigeria are bound by decisions of the Supreme Court. Lagos will not fold its arms and watch constitutional rights being eroded. This is not just about lotteries; it is about protecting fiscal federalism and ensuring that no level of government rides roughshod over another.

Some might say Lagos is heading into a confrontation with the federal legislature. What do you say to that?

This is not about confrontation for its own sake. It is about defending the Constitution and the rule of law. Lagos believes in cooperative federalism, but that cooperation must respect constitutional boundaries. It is left for the Senate in the exercise of its legislative power to restrict the application of the Central Gaming Bill to the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

If the apex court has spoken, all persons and authorities, including the National Assembly, must comply. The real danger is in allowing a precedent where Supreme Court judgment is ignored. That would undermine democracy itself.

Beyond lotteries, revenue recovery seems to be a strong focus of your administration. What has been achieved?

Strengthening the rule of law in fiscal governance was a top priority. We established Revenue Courts at both High Court and Magistrate levels, as well as a Revenue Recovery Unit in the Ministry. This has started to yield tangible results. Many companies that owed large sums have responded to the pre-action protocol notices served on them. One notable example is payment of N1.5 billion in outstanding taxes by a commercial bank. Several others have entered into settlement arrangements. This shows that our approach—firm but fair—works. We are not out to witch-hunt businesses, but revenue lawfully due to Lagos State must be collected to enable us deliver services.

The Bamise BRT case shocked many Lagosians. How was the Ministry able to secure conviction?

That case was tragic and painful. The young lady, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, boarded a state BRT bus and was murdered by its driver, Andrew Nice. It shook public confidence. We had a duty to ensure that justice was not only done but seen to be done. The prosecution was diligent, the evidence was strong, and the court convicted him. For us, the message is clear: no one is above the law, and Lagos will pursue justice without fear or favour. Offenders will be held fully accountable.

What legal reforms have you sponsored within these two years?

Some important executive bills sponsored by the Ministry of Justice are before the Lagos State House of Assembly and are already going through the legislative process. First, the new Tenancy Law, which addresses the relationship between landlords and tenants. It proposes registration of agents, limits on arrears, and a simpler procedure for recovering premises through originating summons. It is expected that tenancy matters will be determined in less than three or six months. If the Bill is passed into law, the court will no longer be used as an instrument of oppression either by a tenant or landlord, and it will encourage real estate investment and make housing more accessible.

Second, the Registration of Marriages (Except Marriages under the Act) and Dissolution Bill. If passed into law, Lagos will be the first state in Nigeria to officially register customary, Islamic, and Christian marriages and issue government recognised certificates for the marriage. This gives our citizens proof of marriage beyond oral claims.

Third, the Administration of Civil Justice Bill. It aims to ensure that trials in our courts do not drag endlessly. With provisions for case management, document-based trials, punitive costs for frivolous suits, and reimbursement cost for adjournments, we expect civil cases to be resolved within 18–24 months. The Bill if passed into law, will significantly enhance real access to justice for citizens, and create a more predictable and business-friendly legal environment to encourage investment in our state.

And in terms of criminal justice?

We have made significant progress. We expanded plea bargain processes. Out of 361 applications, 314 were approved, giving quicker resolution of cases, reducing pressure on our courts and the number of awaiting trial inmates in the correctional facilities. In enhancing the mobility capacity of the correctional facilities in conveying defendants/inmates to court, the government recently donated two Purpose built coaster buses to the facilities.

The governor also exercised his power of prerogative of mercy on our recommendations, releasing 263 inmates who had served long terms and shown evidence of reform. This is not about being soft on crime, but about decongesting the overcrowded Correctional facilities and giving deserving offenders a second chance in life.

Equally important is restorative justice. We set up a unit that handled 348 cases; 192 were resolved through reconciliation and restitution, while 111 went to court. This gives victims a voice and helps offenders reintegrate into society.

The Lagos Criminal Information System (LCIS) is another innovation. It now holds data which includes biometric photographs and particular cases of over 79,000 defendants. We have enlarged the system to include defendants in EFCC matters. This strengthens transparency, coordination, and long-term planning for reforms in the administration of criminal justice system

Property rights and land grabbing are hot topics in Lagos. What measures have you put in place?

Protecting property rights is fundamental. In the past two years, I signed Consent to land transactions on behalf of Mr. Governor, they include 738 deemed grants and 810 regularisation files to secure ownership and boost investor confidence.

On land grabbing, our taskforce has been very active. We received 982 petitions, with 124 confirmed as land grabbing cases, and offenders were dealt with under the Lagos Property Law. Earlier this year, we held a stakeholder summit in Eti-Osa, bringing together traditional rulers, lawyers, and community leaders to reaffirm our zero-tolerance policy. Lagosians must understand that self-help and forceful land takeovers will not be tolerated.

Human trafficking is another challenge in Lagos. How is your office responding?

When I assumed office, the Lagos State Task Force Against Human Trafficking was dormant. It has been revived and equipped with an operational bus. With partners like NAPTIP, Police, Immigration, and civil society, the task force is now fully functional. As the chairman, the task force now responds swiftly to rescue operations, conducts monitoring visits, and coordinates anti-trafficking activities more effectively across Lagos State. A recent case illustrates this: on September 12, seven Nigerian victims trafficked to Ghana for sexual exploitation were rescued, repatriated to Lagos, and thereafter

profiled, counselled, and their case histories documented.

Staff welfare is often overlooked. What has been done for your lawyers and support staff?

The justice system is only as strong as the people who run it. We prioritised welfare of staff. For the first time, Junior staff had a retreat after 10 years, while senior management staff are set for a three-day retreat in addition to payment of litigation and robe allowances,

Five new buses were provided for court duties. A new elevator has been installed, making two elevators working in the Ministry. We also secured staff quarters for State Counsel within the new Magistrates’ Quarters in Ketu, easing accommodation challenges. For career progression, agencies like the Office of the Public Defender and the Citizens Mediation Centre have been upgraded to Bureau to be headed by a permanent secretary thereby creating more permanent secretary slots for the directors in the ministry

After two years, what should Lagosians expect from you going forward?

They should expect a justice system that continues to evolve—anchored on integrity, innovation, and impact. We have made progress, but challenges remain. The work is not complete. Lagosians can be assured that their rights will be protected, offenders held accountable, and justice delivered efficiently.

The future is about deepening reforms, building confidence in the courts, and strengthening fiscal independence. Justice in Lagos is not an abstract ideal—it is a living reality shaping governance and social progress. That is the legacy I am determined to sustain.