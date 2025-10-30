Federal Fire Service contains massive blaze at Jabi Lake Mall

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Fire Service FFS has successfully contained a massive fire outbreak at the Adidas Store in Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja, preventing what could have been the total destruction of the multi-billion-naira establishment.

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the National Public Relations Officer and Head of Corporate Services of the Service, Deputy Controller of Fire DCF Paul Abraham, and made available to Vanguard on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the fire, which lasted for over six hours, was brought under control through the combined efforts of FFS appliances — FFS 75, FFS 88, and FFS 164 — with additional support from the Julius Berger Fire Service and others.

The operation was led by Crew Commander S.F. Agbo, whose team exhibited high-level coordination, technical skill and professionalism throughout the emergency response.

According to the Service, the timely intervention of the firefighters ensured that the inferno was confined to the affected section of the mall, preventing its spread to adjoining areas and averting greater loss.

It added that through the heroic efforts of the personnel, goods worth approximately ₦94 billion were salvaged from an estimated ₦100 billion pre-incident stock.

Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Olumode Adeyemi Samuel, commended the officers for their bravery and sense of duty, noting that their exemplary performance reflected the Service’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property across the nation.

“The performance of our officers in this incident is a clear demonstration of our preparedness and professionalism. It also underscores the importance of timely reporting of fire incidents to minimize damage and safeguard lives and property,” the Controller General was quoted as saying.

The Service also used the opportunity to remind members of the public, especially business owners, facility managers, and household heads, of the need to adopt preventive measures to reduce the risk of fire outbreaks.

It advised Nigerians to, among other measures, conduct routine electrical inspections, avoid overloading electrical circuits, install fire detection and suppression systems, especially in malls, warehouses and offices.

While urging the public to remain vigilant, the Federal Fire Service reiterated that fire emergencies can be reported through its toll-free line 112 or via 0803 200 3557 for quick response.