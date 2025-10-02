Fed College of Education Abeokuta elects new exco for campus journalists

By Tunde Oso

Academia Campus Journalists, Centre for Undergraduate Programmes (CUDEP) of the Federal College of Education, Abeokuta, an affiliate of University of Ibadan, have elected new executives for the 2024-2025 year.

The new executives, who took the mantle of upholding the standard the organization has set since its inception, were sworn in by the outgoing Chief Journalist Adekunle Joel.

These executives elected from the highest to the lowest are: – Chief Journalist: Modadeoluwa Tunde-Oso; Deputy Chief Journalist: Adeyinka Adetutu; Editor-in-Chief: Isaac Joseph Inyang; General Secretary: Oloyede Boluwatife. Others are the Treasurer: Anyenkegbe Destiny Ebosereme; Public Relations Officer: Popoola Ayooluwa; Journalist Marshal: Anosiri Henry; Auditor: Akah Miracle and the Assistant General Secretary: Oke Prestige.

In his acceptance speech, the Chief Journalist, Modadeoluwa Tunde-Oso, said, “It was a moment of mixed feelings, I never expected it, but I guess members must have seen something in me that made them elect me, finding me worthy of this position.”

When asked about his programmes in his tenure, he stated: “My goal is to keep the fire burning. The flame of the Academia must not die.”

“This ‘Flame’ represents the standard of truth, excellence and creativity in reporting that my predecessors had set during their time. I also aim not only to engender continuity but also to bring innovation and improvement to the organization.

“We need cooperation among members and executives in order to make this administration better than the last”, he added, emphasizing the need for unity in the organization.