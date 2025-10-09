FCTA reaffirms commitment to stronger health system, reviews 2025 sector performance

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has reiterated its commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery across the FCT, following the successful conclusion of the 2025 Health Sector Joint Annual Review and Performance Dialogue held at the Abuja Enterprise Agency Auditorium.

The two-day event, presided over by the Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES), Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, brought together key stakeholders — including government agencies, development partners, traditional rulers, and civil society organizations — to assess the performance of the health sector in line with the National Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII).

Participants reviewed major achievements recorded within the year, highlighting improvements in maternal and child health indicators, expanded immunization coverage, reduced HIV incidence, strengthened malaria response, and increased enrollment in the FCT health insurance scheme.

The Administration also established a comprehensive Health Workforce Registry and developed a five-year Human Resource Recruitment Plan (2025–2029) to address staffing gaps across health facilities.

Despite the progress, stakeholders identified key challenges hindering optimal service delivery, including inadequate human resources, limited funding, weak data reporting from private health facilities, and delays in the passage of critical health-related bills.

At the end of the deliberations, participants resolved to:

Fully implement the Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCUOR) policy;

Create dedicated budget lines for core health programmes;

Ensure the passage of the FCT Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS) and PHERMRA Establishment Bills;

Establish an Infectious Disease Hospital and revitalize the FCT Molecular Laboratory; and

Advocate for a minimum 15% budgetary allocation to health, in line with the Abuja Declaration.

The communiqué adopting these resolutions was endorsed by stakeholders and signed by Dr. Ahmadu Abubakar, Acting Director-General, Health Management Board (for the Mandate Secretary, HSES), and Dr. Dan Gadzama, Acting Director of Public Health (for the Permanent Secretary).

The review reaffirmed FCTA’s resolve to achieve universal health coverage and build a resilient health system capable of responding effectively to emerging public health challenges in the nation’s capital.