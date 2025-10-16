FCTA demolishes 11 duplexes built under high-tension lines

Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has demolished 11 duplexes in Abuja over flagrant violation of city planning regulations, warning that developers who disregard official directives will not only lose their investments but also face severe penalties.

The affected buildings, located along Garba Duba Street in Dutse District, were erected directly under high-tension electricity lines and across stream channels — posing serious safety and environmental risks.

Director of the Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, who led the enforcement exercise on Thursday, said the property owners had been repeatedly warned but chose to defy the law.

“They applied for building plan approval, which we declined because of the proximity to high-tension lines and a stream channel. Despite that, they went ahead with construction. We served them notices from the excavation stage and at every stage of development, but they ignored us,” Galadima stated.

He condemned the developers’ arrogance, stressing that the government would not tolerate reckless disregard for safety regulations.

“If you don’t respect the laws, we will allow you to waste your money and then bring the structures down. Once you are served a notice, stop work immediately and seek clarification on whether to proceed,” he warned.

Galadima further disclosed that the FCTA, through its Legal Secretariat, was finalizing plans to begin surcharging erring developers in accordance with urban and regional planning laws.

“Beyond demolition, offenders will now bear the cost of mobilization and pay penalties. Mechanisms are being put in place to ensure full enforcement,” he added.

He clarified that while the land in question is a statutory allocation and the administration may consider granting alternative plots to the affected institution upon formal request, such consideration does not excuse illegal development.

“Nobody is above the law — whether individual, agency, or institution. The development regulations of the Federal Capital City must be respected,” Galadima declared.