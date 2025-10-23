FCTA appeals to parents, guardians to ensure their children are vaccinated

…in accordance with Child Rights Act

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has appealed to parents and guardians to ensure that their children are fully vaccinated, in line with the provisions of the Child Rights Act (CRA) 2003, which guarantees every child’s right to health and protection from preventable diseases.

The Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES), Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, made the appeal on Thursday during a press conference in Abuja, where she also announced the Administration’s renewed enforcement of immunization compliance across schools in the territory.

Dr. Fasawe expressed concern over reports that some schools in the FCT had denied vaccination teams access during the ongoing Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign, thereby preventing eligible pupils from receiving life-saving vaccines.

“Such non-compliance not only denies children protection against measles and rubella but also disrupts our campaign efforts. It is deeply concerning because it undermines public health gains and puts our children at unnecessary risk,” she said.

The Mandate Secretary emphasized that the Child Rights Act, as domesticated in the FCT, places a legal obligation on parents, guardians, and institutions to ensure that every child is fully immunized.

“Denying a child access to vaccination is not merely an administrative lapse; it is a violation of a fundamental child right,” she stressed.

Dr. Fasawe disclosed that the HSES had compiled a list of non-compliant schools and institutions and commenced targeted advocacy and community sensitization campaigns. She noted that letters had been issued to affected schools, reminding them of their legal responsibilities under the Child Rights Act.

She further revealed that a three-day mop-up exercise involving 132 vaccination teams had been planned to reach unvaccinated children across affected areas of the FCT.

To strengthen compliance and ensure sustainability, Dr. Fasawe announced that the FCTA had approved new directives for all public and private schools. These include:

Mandatory immunization verification during admission, re-admission, or transfer;

Maintenance of a Child Health Register in every school;

Collaboration with nearby Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) for on-site immunization sessions;

Inclusion of immunization awareness in school assemblies and PTA meetings; and

Submission of monthly compliance reports through the Education Secretariat to the HSES.

She warned that any school found violating these directives would face administrative sanctions in line with existing FCT Education and Public Health Regulations.

While commending the management of Stella Maris School, Abuja, for their full cooperation and support of vaccination teams, Dr. Fasawe urged other schools to emulate their example.

She also appealed to parents and guardians to take personal responsibility for their children’s health by ensuring they are vaccinated in accordance with the law.

“Immunization is safe, effective, and essential for protecting every child,” she stated. “It is a collective responsibility, a legal duty, and a moral imperative. Together, we can ensure that no child in the Federal Capital Territory is denied protection from preventable diseases.”

The press briefing was attended by representatives of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), FCT Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS), and development partners, among others.