FCT launches initiatives to promote safe motherhood, reduce air pollution

…Distributes essential items for safe, hygienic deliveries to pregnant women

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

As part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has launched new initiatives to promote safe motherhood, reduce maternal and infant mortality, and curb air pollution in the territory.

The programmes — “Renewed Hope Free Distribution of Mother-Baby Kits Initiative” with the slogan “Renewed Hope, One Baby at a Time” and the “Breathe Clean Air Initiative” with the slogan “Renewed Hope, One Home at a Time” — were officially flagged off in Abuja by the Minister of State for the FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud.

Dr. Mahmoud said the projects underscore President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to inclusivity and the welfare of women, especially expectant mothers.

“Nigeria is celebrating her 65th Independence, and that is why His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, directed that we prioritize our mothers. Pregnancy is a special gift from God, and as the mothers of the nation who will bring forth the leaders of tomorrow, we must take care of you,” she said.

Under the Mother-Baby Kits Initiative, pregnant women across the six area councils — Abuja Municipal (AMAC), Abaji, Bwari, Kwali, Kuje, and Gwagwalada — will receive kits containing over ten essential items such as baby suits, shawls, sanitary pads, solar lanterns, sponges, towels, diapers, plates, and spoons. The kits are designed to support mothers before, during, and after childbirth.

On air quality, the Breathe Clean Air Initiative, powered by IHS Towers under the supervision of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, will distribute gas cookers to households to discourage the use of firewood and charcoal. Mahmoud explained that the project aims to protect women and children from respiratory diseases, reduce pollution, and promote clean energy.

She also used the occasion to emphasize antenatal care, safe hospital deliveries, immunization, exclusive breastfeeding, and family planning. Beneficiaries of the kits were selected based on consistent antenatal clinic attendance, she added.

Highlighting wider achievements of the FCTA, Mahmoud pointed to school renovations, healthcare upgrades, and infrastructure development under Minister Wike, whom she described as “Mr. Project.”

Mandate Secretary of the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, described the launch as a landmark step in improving maternal and child health.

“Today’s launch is not just ceremonial; it is a demonstration of the FCTA’s commitment to safeguarding the health of mothers and newborns across our communities,” she said.

Fasawe explained that the Mother-Baby Kits were designed to provide clean and essential supplies for safe deliveries, thereby addressing preventable maternal and infant deaths. She stressed that the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) reforms and the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 3) on healthy lives and well-being for all ages.

Commending Minister Wike’s leadership, she also acknowledged the contributions of NGOs, community leaders, and health workers, adding: “These kits are tools, but it is your compassion and dedication that bring them to life.”

She further advised expectant mothers to attend antenatal clinics regularly, deliver in health facilities, and take advantage of available health services.