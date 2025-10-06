FCT Infrastructure: You can’t praise me and attack Tinubu – Wike tells critics

Nyesom Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, on Monday launched the extension of Mohammed Isa Road in Asokoro District, with a declaration that it was wrong for critics to praise his projects while attacking the President, Bola Tinubu, who drives them.

Wike, who has become one of Tinubu’s strongest defenders in the country, recalled how a critic had confronted him about the lack of road infrastructure in Asokoro.

According to him, the critic admitted that other parts of Abuja were enjoying massive road projects under his leadership but dismissed the President’s role in making it possible.

“I told him, you cannot say FCT is working and then claim Mr President is not working. It doesn’t make sense. Through us, we carry out the directives and vision of the President. One of those visions is that the FCT must compete with the best cities in the world – and that is exactly what we are doing”, he said.

The minister said the Asokoro road project, like others across the capital, would provide modern road networks, drainage and street lighting while also creating jobs for youths through multiple construction engagements across the city.

Wike challenged Nigerians to acknowledge the scale of change unfolding in Abuja and stop politicizing development.

“Let us tell ourselves the truth. If these things had been done before now, resources would have gone to other priorities. But because they were not, this government is fixing them. Nigerians should be honest enough to admit that,” he stressed.

He also reminded residents that infrastructural delivery was tied to tax compliance, likening it to the preparation of a sumptuous Nigerian soup.

“The soup may be sweet, but money kills it. If you don’t pay taxes, we can’t provide the condiments and proteins – the good roads, street lights and drainages. So pay your taxes and we will keep Abuja beautiful,” Wike quipped.

The minister noted that beyond roads, the FCT Administration had rehabilitated over 70 schools, with another 40 slated for immediate work, while the health sector would soon see capital projects rolled out under the 2025 budget.

He said; “Just few minutes ago, I was talking with the Mandate Secretary of Health, and I was asking her, where are the items provided in the capital of the 2025 budget, so that we can start the implementation of the capital budget of the health secretariat.

“So that everybody will know, we have touched transport, we have touched roads, we have touched the sports area, we have touched education, now we are touching health. So I said, no sector will be left untouched. All we need to do is just to be patient, and to be patient means, give us time, give us time. it also has to do with the availability of resources”.

Wike maintained that the Tinubu administration was committed to touching every sector and transforming Abuja into a world-class city.

“The way Abuja was two years ago is not how it is today, and tomorrow it will be even better. All we owe is to support an administration that has shown commitment to change our lives,” he said.