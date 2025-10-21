Wike vows to show ‘social media presidents’ Tinubu’s achievements in 20 days

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he would use 20 days to show “social media presidents and Nigerians” what the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has done in the educational sector in the Federal Capital Territory.

Wike spoke during the commissioning of the newly provided Engineering Infrastructure in Wuye District.

He said, “We will take 20 days to show Nigerians, to show social media president what we have done in the education sector. So we are not going to rush.

“We are not going to rush, we are going to shock them with what we have done in the education sector, so that they will know that President Tinubu’s administration is not only concentrating on the infrastructure in the FCT, as regards the network of roads, it is also focusing on the education sector.”

The minister said he would take a pause after 20 days of flagging off and commissioning projects.

“I have told the chief of staff, we are going to end our flag off, our commissioning, at least for today. 20 days is not two days, so we will take a rest and come back and focus on education,” he said.