FCT frowns at use of ambulances to convey corpses

•Set to acquire hearses

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has condemned the growing practice of using ambulances to convey corpses within Abuja, describing it as “unethical and unacceptable.”

Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat HSES, of the FCTA, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, made this known while briefing journalists on Friday after the fifth meeting of the FCT Executive Committee, chaired by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Fasawe, who announced the ratification of a contract for the purchase of 12 brand-new, fully equipped ambulances, said the administration would soon begin the procurement of hearses dedicated solely to conveying dead bodies, to stop the misuse of medical emergency vehicles.

“In the FCT, we have zero tolerance for an ambulance to carry a corpse. It is not ethical because a living person will lie on that stretcher without decontamination. So, we are also looking into buying hearses in the next budget, specifically to carry dead bodies.”

The Health Secretary explained that the newly acquired ambulances, 12 units of Toyota Hiace Hiroof (2023–2024 models), are “specially fitted to international standards” and will soon be commissioned for use across the territory.

“For the first time in about nine years, FCT will get 12 brand-new special ambulances. These are state-of-the-art vehicles, each equipped with a Bluetooth system, airbags, keyless entry and advanced medical fittings. They have been delivered and will be commissioned soon,” she said.

Dr Fasawe said the ambulances would dramatically improve emergency response time in the nation’s capital, especially with the recent rehabilitation of roads that now make access to suburban communities easier.

“A journey that used to take 20 minutes now takes five. With these ambulances, it may take just three minutes to reach a patient in need. This is another example of how the FCT system is working under the current administration,” she added.

She also disclosed that residents in need of emergency medical response could call 112, the national emergency line, which is functional in Abuja.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that Council considered over 22 memoranda, out of which 14 were for new contract awards and eight for ratifications.

He said the approved contracts cut across key sectors including agriculture, health, water supply, youth development, and education.

Acting Executive Secretary of the FCDA, Richard Yunana Dauda, revealed that Council approved the award of a contract for the construction of an alternative access road to the old Federal Secretariat in Durumi, which houses several key ministries, as well as the resurfacing of existing roads in the area.

“That Secretariat has existed since the 1980s with only one access road, which had become deplorable. This new road project will solve that long-standing challenge,” he said.

Council also ratified contracts for the supply of fertilizers and other inputs to boost food production and support farmers across the territory.

The executive council also approved three major contracts worth over ¦ 9.5 billion for the procurement of water treatment chemicals – alum, chlorine, and diesel for the Lower Usuma Dam – to guarantee uninterrupted supply of safe water to residents.

Council approved N394.8 million for the supply of instructional materials and practical equipment to 88 senior secondary schools across the territory to enhance learning and examination preparation for WAEC and NECO.