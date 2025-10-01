FCT CP confirms Arise TV anchor jumped from 3rd floor to escape armed robbery



By: Kingsley Omonobi

The FCT Police Commissioner, CP Ajao Saka Adewale, has confirmed that Arise News correspondent Somtochukwu Maduagwu died after jumping from the top floor of her Katampe apartment during an armed robbery on Monday, September 29, 2025.

Vanguard had reported that Vigilantes in the compound told neighbours that after jumping from the top floor of the 3-storey building and landing on the hard cemented floor, she was unconscious and discovered in a terrible state before she was rushed to the hospital.

Speaking on the incident on Arise TV on Wednesday, CP Adewale said officers found Somtochukwu unconscious at the scene and rushed her to the hospital.

He said, “Policemen moved to the scene and found her lying unconscious. She was immediately taken to Maitama General Hospital, where doctors tried to resuscitate her using CPR, but sadly, she could not make it”.

He said the robbers invaded Unique Apartment, a three-story twin building with 18 flats, located around the Gishiri axis of Katampe, under the Mabushi Divisional Area.

“Some unknown armed robbers gained access to Unique Apartments, where Sommie lived.

“Two private security guards were on duty. One of them, who had the courage to challenge the robbers, sustained a gunshot injury.

“In the panic that followed, Sommie, who lived on the topmost floor of the building, jumped down from the third storey.

“The consequences were tragic and very unfortunate.”

Adewale said an investigation team, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation), had been set up to track down the attackers.

He assured that “no stone will be left unturned until the perpetrators are brought to justice.”

“We have set up a specific investigation team headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Investigation, with all tactical units involved to track down the culprits.

“The leads we are getting are already being worked on, and no stone will be left unturned until the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“FCT Command once again commiserates with the family of Sommie, the Arise News family, and Nigerians deeply touched by this ugly and disturbing incident”, he said.

