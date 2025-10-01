Fayose celebrates Lere Olayinka, hails his loyalty, rise from humble beginnings

Former Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose has showered encomiums on his longtime associate and political ally, Lere Olayinka, describing him as a “man of wisdom, loyalty and relevance in a heartfelt birthday tribute.

In a voice note made public in a WhatsApp group on Wednesday, Fayose praised Olayinka’s journey from modest beginnings in Okemesi to becoming a respected public figure and household name in Nigerian politics and media.

“To a great man; young, diligent, submissive and determined whom God has raised from Okemesi. A man of stature and relevance. A man of wisdom who knows his onions,” Fayose said.

The former governor, known for his outspoken political style, described Olayinka as a loyal aide and dependable defender who has consistently stood tall in the face of challenges.

“From humble beginnings, you have expanded your coast, protected your name and risen to become a respected figure, all to the glory of God,” he added. “There is no regret in working with you.”

Fayose also highlighted Olayinka’s role as a shining representative of the Osoko Political Family, acknowledging his service, resilience and faithfulness.

“Your name has become a household name in Nigeria and there is no going back,” he said. “This is only the beginning. The future is indeed bright.”

He concluded the message with a personal and symbolic endorsement, referring to Olayinka as “my boy, my son, my follower, my brother, my defender,” and extended warm birthday wishes on behalf of the entire Osoko Political Family Worldwide.

“Happy birthday and many happy returns,” Fayose said.

Lere Olayinka currently serves as the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. He has long been a prominent media figure and political strategist, both in Ekiti State and across Nigeria’s political landscape.