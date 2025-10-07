Home » Sports » Father and son both sacked after drubbings in Greek league
October 7, 2025

Father and son both sacked after drubbings in Greek league

A father and son coaching two of Greece’s top-flight clubs were sacked within hours of each other after their teams conceded a combined 11 goals in heavy defeats.

Sunday was a dark day for the Petrakis family as son Giorgos, 37, was the first to go after his team, former Greek champions Larissa, suffered a shock 5-2 home defeat to local rivals Volos a day earlier.

His father Giannis, 66, was then let go by Panetolikos hours later after an even worse showing, losing 6-0 away to Levadiakos.

It was the most humiliating top-flight defeat in the 99-year history of the club from Agrinio.

Larissa, Greek champions in 1988, currently sit in 12th place in the 14-team Super League 1. Panetolikos are 13th.

